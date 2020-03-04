I visited The Langham Chicago, one of the top luxury hotels in the US, with my toddler and am convinced it’s the perfect family-friendly splurge

source Alyssa Powell/Business Insider

The Langham Chicago was recently ranked number two hotel in the country and is perched along the Chicago River within walking distance from the Art Institute of Chicago, Millennium Park, and a slew of other top tourist attractions.

Standard rooms start at $356 in a hotel that is kind of like the black-tie gown (or tux) in your wardrobe. You don’t have occasion to wear it often – and you probably can’t spring for several – but when you do, you become the best version of yourself.

While many on-site costs add up quickly, there are also tons of included amenities that add a lot of value, especially for children. A kids’ suite is filled with games and toys, and a cinema suite is stocked with movies available to any guest to use. Adults will love free access to the lavish spa, too.

Read all Business Insider hotel reviews here.

The Langham Chicago – recently ranked No. 2 in the country by U.S. News – is housed in a former Mies van der Rohe office building. It’s the first-ever hotel to occupy a building designed by the noted Chicago architect.

With 316 rooms, the luxury hotel is considered one of the best hotels in Chicago, perched along the river within walking distance from the Art Institute of Chicago, Millennium Park, and a slew of other top tourist attractions.

It has all the trimmings of a luxury hotel with tasteful rooms, a lovely afternoon tea service, and a top-notch spa. So many perks cater to a wide range of leisure travelers, but after visiting with my family, I’m convinced that it’s the perfect setting for a truly special family vacation. There’s even a kids’ suite manned by an enormous teddy bear.

Think of the Langham Chicago as the black-tie gown (or tux) in your wardrobe. You don’t have occasion to wear it often – and you probably can’t spring for several of its kind. But when you do step into that special garment, you become a more genteel, glamorous version of yourself.

This was the case for me, when – on a sunny Sunday in February – I had a one-night staycation at the five-star property with my husband and two-year-old son. A typical Sunday for our little crew doesn’t involve English Flower tea and currant scones with whipped vanilla-bean butter; nor does my son get to watch Finding Nemo in a plush, darkened private theater on a regular basis. My nightly skincare regime, it probably goes without saying, doesn’t come close to the glow I experienced at the on-site Chuan Spa.

But this was a special occasion. This was a chance to escape the winter doldrums and hide away inside the immaculate confines of a highly-rated hotel, which is exactly why you should consider it. It’s the ideal break from everyday life.

I spent the night in an Executive Club King Suite on the 12th floor, comped for review purposes, but averages $575 per night. The more standard Deluxe Rooms on lower floors and without access to the Langham Club, start at about $356. Both the Executive Club King Suite and the Deluxe rooms are 516 square feet, and share the same layout; with the upgrade, you’re paying for the higher view and the lounge access, which comes with perks like a breakfast buffet, nightly cocktails and canapes, garment pressing, and private check-in and check-out.

Any guest can opt to use the club by paying an additional $150 per day, per person (kids under 17 can enter for free), and I highly recommend it for the overall value added.

A budget hotel this is not, but if you’re in the position to splurge, this is your best bet in Chicago.

Need more Chicago hotel suggestions? Read our list of the best hotels in Chicago.

Keep reading to see why I was so impressed by The Langham Chicago.

source Business Insider

caption With 22-foot-ceilings and floor-to-ceiling windows, the lobby reception space was all gleaming marble floors and eye-catching art. source Jenny Berg/Business Insider

As locals with a toddler (and a car seat!) to accommodate, we decided to take our car to the hotel for our overnight stay. We arrived right at standard check-in time, 3 p.m., and scoured the neighborhood to see if we could find a parking deal. No such luck: Neighboring lots would have cost upwards of $60. So, we pulled up to the curb of the Langham, where suit-clad staffers took our bags, cooed over our little one (the surest way to our hearts), and let the front desk know that we’d arrived via headset.

As a brand, Langham likes to open its worldwide properties in buildings with historical or architectural significance. Chicago’s outpost is no exception. In 2013, the hotel took over 13 floors of a former 52-story IBM office building designed by Mies van der Rohe. Here’s a tip: The building still shares a ground-level foyer with another office building, so make sure to turn left after walking through the revolving doors off the street. We didn’t and landed briefly in the lobby of the American Medical Association.

Once in the proper street-level lobby, we walked past an art-filled seating area to a bank of elevators that took us up the main reception desk. With 22-foot-ceilings and floor-to-ceiling windows, the reception space was all gleaming marble floors and eye-catching art. Be sure to take in the striking installation of hanging glass pebbles floating above the check-in desk.

When we checked in, the front desk staff welcomed us by name. There was no line, and the agent started off the check-in procedure by handing my son a very stately little bear, checkered in the brand’s signature pale-pink hue.

We got our room keys, listened to some info about our room’s location and the perks of the executive lounge, and then headed up to our 12th-floor room accompanied by a polite bellman.

Heads up: upon arrival, the hotel requires a credit card pre-authorization that will cover the cost of the say, plus $150 a day for incidentals. Here’s the first warning of a leitmotif that will run through this entire review, which is, don’t stay here if you’re strapped for cash.

source Business Insider

caption Our room views were impressive. source Jenny Berg/Business Insider

When the heavy door clicked open to our spacious Executive Club King Suite room, the first thing I noticed was the view, which peeked out over the Chicago River. It was spectacular, even on an unseasonably sunny February day.

Just past the entrance, the dressing parlor and vanity area was off to the left. It had a cushy bench in front of a mirrored vanity, as well as a walnut closet with ample hanging space, two storage drawers, and about seven thick wooden hangers.

There were two white bathrobes and slippers awaiting us. I later cozied up in a bathrobe and found it thick and comfy, but – alas – not outrageously soft. Don’t book for the bathrobes alone.

caption The toilet has its own glass door and a phone beside it. source Jenny Berg/Business Insider

Across from the vanity area, to the right of the entrance, was the bathroom. With a marble-topped double sink in the middle, the bathroom had a toilet with its own glass door to the right, and a deep soaking tub and a rainfall shower to the left.

Executive rooms have high-tech touches throughout, including a glass wall next to the tub, which becomes opaque with the touch of a button. The glass wall separates the tub from the bedroom, so if you need privacy, you’ll want to enact that opaque feature.

The bathroom came stocked with sundries that I’ve had to call down to the front desk for in other hotels. There were two spare toothbrushes in pretty Langham pink, as well as toothpaste and nail files.

caption We slept in this plush king bed, the hotel also provided a stately, sturdy crib for my son. source Jenny Berg/Business Insider

Beyond the bathroom was the bedroom with a King-sized bed facing a 55-inch television. There was a bedside stand on either side, a desk and a seating area flanking the windows, and – to the left of the television – a glossy cellarette. Have you heard of one? I had not, but it’s a cabinet which, at this hotel at least, holds a Nespresso coffee maker under its lid and mini-bar cabinets along its side.

I used the coffee maker the morning after my stay. And, though, the bellman had briefed us on how to use it, it still took me a couple of tries. But the coffee was strong and perfectly good.

We’d also requested a crib for my son and received a handsome, sturdy wood one with its own set of linens. The hotel also provided Johnson & Johnson shampoo, lotion, and body wash for kids, which I viewed as an especially thoughtful touch.

That night, I slept fine despite some street noise coming from sirens and city traffic. In the morning, I did hear doors clicking in the hallway. But I didn’t notice any noise from other rooms or voices in the hallway.

caption The room was too smart, sometimes for my own good. source Jenny Berg/Business Insider

The room’s other high-tech amenities included a panel of buttons just off the entrance to call for service or request privacy. There’s also a “privacy please” button on either side of the bed, which struck me as a nice amenity since it eliminated the pain point of scrambling to the front door after remembering you neglected to turn it on, right as you’re falling asleep.

The buttons also turned the master lights on and off, along with the lamps, bedroom and bathroom lights, and a nightlight. This actually took me a second to figure out; I’m a Luddite who found it rather clumsy to use the panel of buttons rather than a proper lamp switch.

I also took advantage of room service, springing for a turkey club sandwich topped with a fried egg for dinner. No sandwich ever really tastes good enough to justify a$33 bill. In addition to the 20-something-dollar sandwich, the hotel charged a $6 delivery fee and tacked on an 18 percent tip for the server. But, convenience was king and it was a relief when I needed dinner at close to 10 p.m. to find a 24-hour room-service menu.

Overall, the room truly did feel luxurious. The marble bathrooms, stately and spotless furnishings, and the views made it feel like an upscale residential penthouse over a standard-issue hotel room.

However, the cheaper Deluxe room comes just as well-appointed, just on a lower floor. I think that offering provides a stronger value, so long as you opt for club access.

source Business Insider

caption The high-tea service menu has rotating themes, but when we visited snacks were inspired by fairy tales. Check out the “Princess and the Pea Maine Lobster Toast.” source Jenny Berg/Business Insider

As I mentioned, we had access to The Langham Lounge, which had the cozy feel of a living-room-slash-private-dining-room-slash-co-working-space.

There was an open fire pit, cushy seating, buffet area, and plenty of outlets. Overlooking the Chicago River and the city skyline, the lounge is available to any guest for an additional $150 a day per person (kids under 17 years old can enter for free.) That may sound a little steep, but I would take advantage of this perk if I stayed again. It’s a pretty plush place to relax with an endless supply of complimentary snacks and drinks that quickly offset the price. The staff are genuinely attentive and managed to remember each guest’s name. In the summertime, the city puts on fireworks twice a week, on Wednesday and Saturday nights, and you can get a great view of the spectacle over the river from the lounge.

As the brand that claims to have invented the afternoon tea service in hotels, The Langham takes its herbals, oolongs, and tea sandwiches seriously. The property serves a daily high tea service ($80 per person for adults, $50 per child ages 5 to 12; my family’s service was comped) which I took advantage of on this stay. The whole thing felt like a highly civilized treat, from the live pianist to the fairy tale-themed menu items (think: a “Poison Apple” tart) and the exceedingly thoughtful staff. They preemptively asked if my son would like a plain sliced banana, which yes he did, in addition to the honey cakes frosted with rose-colored buttercream. It was the first time he’s had banana on a Wedgwood plate.

The hotel also has a seasonal American restaurant called Travelle, which looks like a treat for comfort-food lovers. At the time of this review, menu items include mussels and frites with malt vinegar aioli, and Maine lobster risotto.

caption Art features heavily within the hotel. source Jenny Berg/Business Insider

The Chuan Spa is one of the most luxurious in the city. Treatments are on the pricey end, and I tried the Glow of a Geisha Facial, which typically goes for $260 to $285 for 50 minutes (my service was comped as part of my stay). It was excellent, brightening my dull winter complexion right up, and so relaxing I nearly fell asleep – even the extractions were gentle.

The spa is worth spending a few hours in even if you don’t have a treatment, though, and all guests are invited to do so at no extra cost. Locker rooms have heated loungers, herbal steam rooms, and Himalayan salt saunas. There’s also a 67-foot indoor swimming pool with a Jacuzzi. Should you choose to work out, the health club has endurance and cardio equipment as well as group fitness classes such as aromatherapy yoga.

The hotel’s tea service and spa are pretty buzzy so I knew about them as a local. But I only learned about some perks – including the cinema suite and the kids’ suite – once I experienced a stay. The cinema suite is a cushy private screening room that seats 12, and it can be reserved for free by any guest. There’s a list of movies the hotel can provide; guests can also bring their own DVDs. We rented the space to watch Finding Nemo as a family.

There’s also a kids’ suite filled with games, toys, and a gigantic teddy bear. It’s unstaffed, so you’ll have to sign a waiver before using it. It was a fun space for my son to run around in, color, and rifle through toys.

All the on-site amenities made the stay feel like a resort vacation in the city. Granted, I wasn’t rushing to check out any tourist attractions, but I felt like staying here even just for one night was a vacation on its own.

source Business Insider

Being right on the river means that The Langham has a few attractions right in its front yard.

Step outside of the hotel and walk down to the Riverwalk. The idyllic path is dotted with restaurants and bars and you can also rent kayaks or book an architectural river cruise in the summertime.

I love the Tortoise Supper Club for pre-theater dinner or drinks. A three-minute walk from the hotel, it’s the kind of place Don Draper might frequent with waitresses wear red lipstick and pearl necklaces, and swanky interiors that feature oriental rugs and dark-wood paneling. I particularly love its throwback cocktails, like the Grasshopper, and there’s a weekday happy hour offering $1 oysters.

There are so many tourist attractions within walking distance from the hotel. The Art Institute of Chicago, Millennium Park, Michigan Avenue, and more. But here’s a hidden gem not even many locals know about. If you need your hair done while you’re in town, Neon Avenue is my little secret. It’s hidden on the 18th floor of the historic Garland office building, deep in the Chicago Loop, and about an eight-minute walk from the hotel. Owner James Rosko is a pro at special-event styles (he regularly works on weddings) and offers a deeply relaxing style service called the CBD-Charged Blowout ($75.) It includes an extensive head massage that feels like a mini treatment on its own.

source Business Insider

With a five-star rating on TripAdvisor, the Langham Chicago is ranked 2 of 205 hotels in Chicago.

Users rave about the impeccable service and friendly staff, the luxurious rooms “with comfy beds,” one user noted, while several used the adjectives “spacious” and “comfortable.

One user enjoyed his stay but wished that the bar opened earlier than 4 p.m. so he could have a beer while his wife got a spa treatment. A couple of users noted the limited drawer space. (I noted the two drawers in the closet that didn’t look huge, but since I was only staying one night and I didn’t pack very much, this didn’t bother me.)

Another user noted that during her stay, there was a wedding two floors beneath her room with such loud music: “our windows and floors were reverberating.” Based on that, it probably wouldn’t hurt to ask about events happening during the time of your stay while booking – and to ask for a floor that’s as high above the ballrooms as possible. Since I stayed on a Sunday night, there weren’t any weddings happening during my visit (at least that I was made aware of – or made to shake because of.)

source Business Insider

Who stays here: Well-heeled leisure travelers ranging from families to honeymooners looking for an extraordinary hotel experience.

We like: The luxurious rooms with great city and/or river views, and the art that spruces up the public spaces. The glass-bead installation in the reception area is definitely worth a look.

We love: The truly indulgent on-site amenities. If you can’t enjoy a spa treatment and afternoon tea (and I get it – the prices add up quickly), treat yourself to at least one, or take advantage of the free access at the spa, which is among the most lavish in the city.

We think you should know: Little extras will add up fast. Parking for one night costs $78, there’s a $6 fee for room service and an automatically added gratuity, and even the hold for incidentals ($150 per day) is high, though it will eventually be reversed. The rooms themselves are a splurge, but it’s inevitable that you’ll spend a considerable amount more during your stay. Believe me, you won’t want to check-in and breathe the Langham air and then hit fast food for dinner. Plan to treat yourself and save up to do so.

We’d do this differently next time: Ask for a late check-out. I woke up on a Monday morning at the hotel and had some work to do. Especially with access to the executive lounge, I was quite comfortable spending a few hours typing away on the hotel’s Wi-Fi and would have eagerly stayed longer if I could have. Check-out time is typically at noon. Also, if I had the option to take an Uber instead of a car to the hotel, I would have. Parking is seriously expensive.

source Business Insider

A stay at The Langham Chicago should be reserved for a special vacation. This is not merely a place to crash while you explore the city, and for the price, you’ll want to take advantage of everything available on-site.

Some of those perks won’t come at an additional cost, such as time spent luxuriating in a chamomile steam room at the spa, but some will. Parking, afternoon tea, and room service don’t come cheap.

Despite its luxury, the hotel is still a friendly, and very kid-friendly place, with genuinely kind staff. If you have the space to splurge and desire a truly decadent city stay, I can’t think of a better place.