Lanson Place Earns Two Distinctive Accolades in World Travel Awards 2019

HONG KONG, CHINA – Media OutReach – 1 November 2019 – Lanson Place Hospitality Management Limited (Lanson Place) is thrilled to announce that two of its properties in Hong Kong and Kuala Lumpur are again winners at the World Travel Awards:

Lanson Place Hotel, Hong Kong Hong Kong’s Leading Boutique Hotel 2019

Lanson Place Bukit Ceylon Serviced Residences, Kuala Lumpur Malaysia’s Leading Serviced Apartments 2019





World Travel Awards has been globally recognized as one of the most prestigious and influential honours programme acknowledging outstanding global travel and tourism industry players who push the boundaries of industry excellence. Winners are strictly selected by travel and tourism professionals and discerning consumers worldwide. Lanson Place Hotel and Lanson Place Bukit Ceylon Serviced Residences, being a two-time and three-time winner at the awards respectively, has truly reflected their ongoing passion and commitment towards offering exceptional services.









Hong Kong’s Leading Boutique Hotel 2019: Lanson Place Hotel Malaysia’s Leading Serviced Apartments 2019: Lanson Place Bukit Ceylon Serviced Residences (Photo credit: World Travel Awards)





Mr. Michael Hobson, Chief Executive Officer of Lanson Place, said ” It is a tremendous honour for our properties in Hong Kong and Kuala Lumpur to attain such significant industry accolades again. Being members of Small Luxury Hotels of the World™, the two hotels have long been winning the hearts of their guests. The awards serve as an important recognition of the dedication and commitment of our colleagues to personalized service and qualities .”





About Lanson Place Hotel, Hong Kong:

Lanson Place Hotel, Hong Kong combines elegance, style and convenience in equal measure. The boutique hotel is tucked discreetly in Hong Kong’s thriving Causeway Bay entertainment and shopping hub. Its 194 rooms and penthouse suites, each with a kitchenette, demonstrate refined luxury accommodation along with the exclusivity and comfort of a private home. As the first member of the Small Luxury Hotels of the World™ in Hong Kong, the hotel has been delighting guests with award-winning service and comprehensive facilities in the heart of the city for over a decade.





About Lanson Place Bukit Ceylon Serviced Residences:

Located in Kuala Lumpur Golden Triangle, overlooking panoramic views of the Kuala Lumpur Tower and the Petronas Twin Towers and within minutes’ walk from Changkat Bukit Bintang, Lanson Place Bukit Ceylon Serviced Residences combines modern luxury, tasteful elegance and residential comfort all under one roof. As a member of the “Small Luxury Hotels of the World™”, the property offers 150 lavishly appointed one- to three-bedroom serviced apartments accompanied by all-encompassed amenities, facilities and unrivalled personalised services, bringing discerning guests a seamless and stylish lifestyle.





About Lanson Place Hospitality Management Limited:

Lanson Place is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Wing Tai Properties Limited (Wing Tai), a publicly listed company in Hong Kong (SEHK stock code:369), currently manages twelve properties (in which two,Wing Tai has equity) comprising luxury hotels and serviced apartments in Shanghai, Chengdu, Kuala Lumpur, Singapore and Hong Kong. The Group will be operating a new luxurious serviced apartment in Melbourne which is targeted to open in late 2021.





Lanson Place properties are typically located in close proximity to the central business districts in which they operate as well as nearby shopping and entertainment precincts. The Group strives to offer highly attentive and personalised service with the convenience of a luxury hotel and the comfort and privacy of home.





The Group will continue to grow the Lanson Place brand as it explores investment and management opportunities mainly in gateway cities in the Asia-Pacific region.



