Lanson Place Earns Two More Industry Awards in China and Singapore

HONG KONG, CHINA – Media OutReach – 10 December 2019 – Lanson Place Hospitality Management Limited (Lanson Place) is thrilled to announce the winning of two renowned industry awards in China and Singapore. Lanson Place in Singapore has won the Silver award under the category of “Best Serviced Apartment Company” at the HR Vendors of the Year 2019 Awards; and Lanson Place in Chengdu was awarded “Best New Serviced Residence in China” at Business Traveller China Award 2019. This is their second consecutive year in winning this award.





Presented by Human Resources, HR Vendors of the Year Awards is an annual award to celebrate the exceptional contribution that HR solution providers across the region have helped in enhancing the HR function and innovating business performance. Winners are strictly selected by a judging panel of seasoned industry professionals and after a careful deliberation over the achievements of the nominee.

Stepping into its 15th anniversary, the annual Business Traveller China Award bestows honours to the most outstanding travel and tourism industry players across the Pan-Asian region. Award winners are voted by the readers of Business Traveller China who voted for the best in the travel and hospitality industry, including airlines, hotels and serviced apartments, airports and destinations. The results represent their genuine feedback and appreciation of the excellent services offered by the winners.

Mr. Michael Hobson, Chief Executive Officer of Lanson Place, said “We are very excited to win these two reputable industry awards in the same month. This shows that Lanson Place’s exceptional hospitality is acknowledged and acclaimed by industry professionals and our guests. We deeply appreciate the dedication and hard work of all our Lanson Place management and service teams. We strive to offer exceptional accommodation and hospitality services.”









HR Vendors of the Year 2019 — “Best Serviced Apartment Company — Silver winner” : Winsland Serviced Suites by Lanson Place

(Photo credit: HR Vendors of the Year 2019)





Download high-res images: https://www.mediafire.com/folder/cqwwt92s2cquc/





About Winsland Serviced Suites by Lanson Place:

Winsland Serviced Suites by Lanson Place offers a relaxing, tranquil environment for travellers seeking short- or long-term accommodation in the heart of Singapore. Inside, you’ll find newly renovated, spacious suites with a modern look inspired by nature. Outside, an abundance of exciting shopping, dining, and entertainment options wait just a block away on Orchard Road, while the nearby Somerset MRT Station offers easy access to the rest of the city. At Winsland Serviced Suites, you can enjoy peace, tranquillity, and the comforts of home — an ideal living solution for Singapore, one of Asia’s most liveable cities.





About Tianfu Square Serviced Suites by Lanson Place:

Located in the heart of Chengdu’s CBD, Tianfu Square Serviced Suites by Lanson Place features 162 spacious suites designed for professionals, couples, and families with children. Each stylishly furnished suite has one to three bedrooms, a fully-equipped kitchen, an expansive living and dining area, and full amenities, as well as attentive guest services to ensure a pleasant, hassle-free stay. The property is just steps away from Luomashi station on Metro Line 1 and 4, with fast access to retail and entertainment hotspots like Tianfu Square, Taikoo Li, Yanshikou and Chunxi Road, and historical wonders like Kuanzhai Alley and Jinli Pedestrian Street.





About Lanson Place Hospitality Management Limited:

Lanson Place is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Wing Tai Properties Limited (Wing Tai), a publicly listed company in Hong Kong (SEHK stock code:369), currently manages twelve properties (in which two, Wing Tai has equity) comprising luxury hotels and serviced apartments in Shanghai, Chengdu, Kuala Lumpur, Singapore and Hong Kong. The Group will be operating brand-new luxurious serviced apartments and hotel in Melbourne and Manila in 2022.

Lanson Place properties are typically located in close proximity to the central business districts in which they operate as well as nearby shopping and entertainment precincts. The Group strives to offer highly attentive and personalised service with the convenience of a luxury hotel and the comfort and privacy of home.

The Group will continue to grow the Lanson Place brand as it explores investment and management opportunities mainly in gateway cities in the Asia-Pacific region.