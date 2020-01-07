Largest Annual Feng Shui And Astrology Live Conference in Singapore by World No.1 Expert in Feng Shui and Chinese Metaphysics – Joey Yap

Joey Yap’s largest conference arrived in Singapore on 5th January, and will continue its run in Malaysia and Bangkok

Nearly 8,000 participants attended Joey Yap’s annual Feng Shui & Astrology seminar at Resorts World Sentosa on 5 th January 2020

January 2020 Joey Yap shared about the forecasts for the Year of the Metal Rat and shed light on the global economic outlook for 2020





SINGAPORE – Media OutReach – 7 January 2020 – On 5th January 2020, global best-selling author and world No.1 Feng Shui and Chinese Metaphysics expert Joey Yap held his highly-anticipated annual Feng Shui & Astrology seminar at Resorts World Sentosa — the largest one yet, attracting nearly 8,000 participants from 21 different countries around the world. Drawing over 5,000 participants in 2019, the 2020 annual Feng Shui & Astrology seminar is back again, this time with even more valuable insights from Joey Yap.









An authoritative voice on all things Chinese Metaphysics, Joey Yap spoke on the forecasts for the Year of the Metal Rat, as well as illuminating insights on the overall economic outlook for the year. Attendees were given a clear overview of obstacles and opportunities that will follow in the coming months.

Set to be an extraordinary year according to Chinese Astrology, the Year of the Metal Rat is a pivotal year for many on both professional and personal levels. Joey Yap also shared his wealth of insights on the latest 2020 Feng Shui Outlook, as well as comprehensive forecasts on wealth, career, romance, health and family for each of the 12 zodiac groups.

Joey Yap also revealed a deep dive analysis of Feng Shui and Qi Men, as well as how one can utilise Qi Men Dun Jia charts to forecast outcomes that will benefit them in 2020.

“Joey Yap’s case studies with BaZi are really relatable for me and easy to understand. So far, I’ve used it to practice self-awareness, and it guides me in overcoming the various challenges in my life!” shares participant Edmund, 31 who is currently working in Singapore.

Another couple, Diana and Mark are great fans of Joey Yap as well. “He is not a fortune teller, he’s a guide who will help you out with useful advice for your future.’

Design your ideal life in 2020 with Joey Yap’s invaluable insights with your own BaZi chart using Chinese Metaphysics, and build 2020 as your best year yet.

Missed out on the seminar? It is never too late to start learning!





About Joey Yap

Joey is the world #1 authority in Feng Shui and Chinese Metaphysics. He’s a bestselling author of 182 books published in 7 different languages with more than 4,200,000 copies sold globally. He speaks to more than 50,000 people at his live events around the world and has been featured in BBC, Bloomberg, CNBC, CNN, Forbes, The International Herald Tribune, Tatler and Time.



In the last 20 years, he has been helping thousands of students and clients from all over the world, embark on their life’s journey towards a transformational experience using Feng Shui, BaZi, Yi Jing, Face Reading, Date Selection and Qi Men Dun Jia. He is also the creator of the best-selling online learning programs Grow Rich with BaZi and Design Your Destiny programs.



