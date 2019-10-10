The top three banks in Europe, based on figures for 2017, have remained unchanged.

British bank HSBC is still the top largest bank in Europe, with a balance sheet total of $2,470 billion.

The UK has three banks in the top 10 largest banks in Europe as well as six banks in the top 50.

For large banks, the balance sheet total is still a crucial indicator of how well a bank is doing.

With the 2018 edition of the 50 largest European banks published by S&P Global Market Intelligence on Wednesday, we get a good indication of each bank’s volume in terms of lending (i.e. mortgages, business loans) and assets.

The top three banks in Europe, based on figures for 2017, haven’t budged. With its total assets amounting to $2,470 billion, British bank HSBC still comes out on top as the largest bank in Europe, followed by French lenders BNP Paribas and Crédit Agricole.

Here are the 50 Largest Banks in Europe (2019).

1. HSBC Holdings plc, GBR – €2,100.13 Billion

caption FILE PHOTO: A man walks past a logo of HSBC at its headquarters in Kuala Lumpur source Reuters

2. BNP Paribas SA, FRA – €1,963.43 Billion

3. Crédit Agricole Group, FRA – €1,763.17 Billion

4. Deutsche Bank AG, DEU – €1,470.38 Billion

5. Banco Santander SA, ESP – €1,446.15 Billion

6. Barclays plc, GBR – €1,275.62 Billion

caption FILE PHOTO: Traders work on the trading floor of Barclays Bank at Canary Wharf in London source Reuters

7. Société Générale SA, FRA – €1,275.13 Billion

8. Groupe BPCE, FRA – €1,259.42 Billion

9. LLoyds Banking Group plc, GBR – €914.14 Billion

caption A pedestrian passes the head office of the Lloyds Banking Group in London source Thomson Reuters

10. ING Groep NV, NLD – €846.22 Billion

caption Pedestrians walk past the logo of ING bank by the group’s main office in Brussels. source Reuters

11. UniCredit SpA, ITA – €936.79 Billion

caption Italy’s largest bank UniCredit is pictured in downtown Milan source Thomson Reuters

12. Royal Bank of Scotland Group plc, GBR – €930.78 Billion

caption A Royal Bank of Scotland branch is seen in central London source Thomson Reuters

13. Intesa Sanpaolo SpA, ITA – €801.01 Billion

caption FILE PHOTO: The Intesa Sanpaolo logo is seen in Milan source Thomson Reuters

14. Crédit Mutuel Group, FRA – €793.52 Billion

15. UBS Group AG, CHE – €782.45 Billion

16. Credit Suisse Group AG, CHE – €680.46 Billion

caption The logo of Swiss banking giant Credit Suisse is seen on October 17, 2017 in Zurich. source FABRICE COFFRINI/AFP/Getty Images)

17. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA, ESP – €671.02 Billion

18. Rabobank, NLD – €602.99 Billion

19. Nordea Bank AB, SWE – €581.61 Billion

caption FILE PHOTO: Nordea bank logo is seen at the bank’s headquarters in Stockholm source Reuters

20. Standard Chartered plc, GBR – €552.56 Billion

caption People walk past the head office of Standard Chartered bank in the City of London February 27, 2015. source REUTERS/Eddie Keogh

21. DZ Bank AG, DEU – €505.60 Billion

22. Danske Bank A/S, DNK – €475.39 Billion

caption FILE PHOTO: General view of the Danske Bank building in Copenhagen source Reuters

23. Commerzbank AG, DEU – €452.49 Billion

24. Cassa depositi e prestiti SpA, ITA – €419.53 Billion

25. PAO Sberbank of Russia, RUS – €392.55 Billion

26. ABN AMRO Group NV, NLD – €390.08 Billion

caption The head office of ABN AMRO bank is seen in Amsterdam source Thomson Reuters

27. CaixaBank SA, ESP – €383.19 Billion

caption CaixaBank and LaCaixa’s logos are seen at the company’s headquarters in Barcelona source Thomson Reuters

28. KBC Group NV, BEL – €292.34 Billion

29. Svenska Handelsbanken AB, SWE – €281.51 Billion

30. DNB ASA, NOR – €274.52 Billion

31. Nationwide Building Society, GBR – €262.05 Billion

caption A general view of a Nationwide building society branch in London source Thomson Reuters

32. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB, SWE – €260.41 Billion

33. Landesbank Baden-Württemberg, DEU – €238.00 Billion

34. La Banque Postale SA, FRA – €231.48 Billion

35. Swedbank AB, SWE – €225.11 Billion

36. Banco de Sabadell SA, ESP – €221.35 Billion

37. BFA Sociedad Tenedora de Acciones SAU, ESP – €221.12 Billion

38. Erste Group Bank AG, AUT – €220.66 Billion

39. Bayerische Landesbank, DEU – €214.52 Billion

40. Raiffeisen Gruppe Switzerland, CHE – €194.60 Billion

41. Nykredit A/S, DNK – €191.62 Billion

caption General view of a building of Danish finance institute Nykredit in Copenhagen source Thomson Reuters

42. JSCVTB Bank, RUS – €188.36 Billion

43. Dexia SA, BEL – €178.85 Billion

44. Belfius Banque SA, BEL – €167.96 Billion

45. Norddeutsche Landesbank Girozentrale, DEU – €165.22 Billion

46. Banco BPM SpA, ITA – €161.21 Billion

47. Landesbank Hessen-Thüringen Girozentrale, DEU – €158.35 Billion

48. Zürcher Kantonalbank, CHE – €140.04 Billion

caption The logo of the Zuercher Kantonalbank bank is seen in Zurich source Thomson Reuters

49. Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena SpA, ITA – €139.15 Billion

50. OP Financial Group, FIN – €137.24 Billion