The top three banks in Europe, based on figures for 2017, have remained unchanged.
British bank HSBC is still the top largest bank in Europe, with a balance sheet total of $2,470 billion.
The UK has three banks in the top 10 largest banks in Europe as well as six banks in the top 50.
For large banks, the balance sheet total is still a crucial indicator of how well a bank is doing.
With the 2018 edition of the 50 largest European banks published by S&P Global Market Intelligence on Wednesday, we get a good indication of each bank’s volume in terms of lending (i.e. mortgages, business loans) and assets.
The top three banks in Europe, based on figures for 2017, haven’t budged. With its total assets amounting to $2,470 billion, British bank HSBC still comes out on top as the largest bank in Europe, followed by French lenders BNP Paribas and Crédit Agricole.
Here are the 50 Largest Banks in Europe (2019).
1. HSBC Holdings plc, GBR – €2,100.13 Billion
2. BNP Paribas SA, FRA – €1,963.43 Billion
3. Crédit Agricole Group, FRA – €1,763.17 Billion
4. Deutsche Bank AG, DEU – €1,470.38 Billion
5. Banco Santander SA, ESP – €1,446.15 Billion
6. Barclays plc, GBR – €1,275.62 Billion
7. Société Générale SA, FRA – €1,275.13 Billion
8. Groupe BPCE, FRA – €1,259.42 Billion
9. LLoyds Banking Group plc, GBR – €914.14 Billion
10. ING Groep NV, NLD – €846.22 Billion
11. UniCredit SpA, ITA – €936.79 Billion
12. Royal Bank of Scotland Group plc, GBR – €930.78 Billion
13. Intesa Sanpaolo SpA, ITA – €801.01 Billion
14. Crédit Mutuel Group, FRA – €793.52 Billion
15. UBS Group AG, CHE – €782.45 Billion
16. Credit Suisse Group AG, CHE – €680.46 Billion
17. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA, ESP – €671.02 Billion
18. Rabobank, NLD – €602.99 Billion
19. Nordea Bank AB, SWE – €581.61 Billion
20. Standard Chartered plc, GBR – €552.56 Billion
21. DZ Bank AG, DEU – €505.60 Billion
22. Danske Bank A/S, DNK – €475.39 Billion
23. Commerzbank AG, DEU – €452.49 Billion
24. Cassa depositi e prestiti SpA, ITA – €419.53 Billion
25. PAO Sberbank of Russia, RUS – €392.55 Billion
26. ABN AMRO Group NV, NLD – €390.08 Billion
27. CaixaBank SA, ESP – €383.19 Billion
28. KBC Group NV, BEL – €292.34 Billion
29. Svenska Handelsbanken AB, SWE – €281.51 Billion
30. DNB ASA, NOR – €274.52 Billion
31. Nationwide Building Society, GBR – €262.05 Billion
32. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB, SWE – €260.41 Billion
33. Landesbank Baden-Württemberg, DEU – €238.00 Billion
34. La Banque Postale SA, FRA – €231.48 Billion
35. Swedbank AB, SWE – €225.11 Billion
36. Banco de Sabadell SA, ESP – €221.35 Billion
37. BFA Sociedad Tenedora de Acciones SAU, ESP – €221.12 Billion
38. Erste Group Bank AG, AUT – €220.66 Billion
39. Bayerische Landesbank, DEU – €214.52 Billion
40. Raiffeisen Gruppe Switzerland, CHE – €194.60 Billion
41. Nykredit A/S, DNK – €191.62 Billion
42. JSCVTB Bank, RUS – €188.36 Billion
43. Dexia SA, BEL – €178.85 Billion
44. Belfius Banque SA, BEL – €167.96 Billion
45. Norddeutsche Landesbank Girozentrale, DEU – €165.22 Billion
46. Banco BPM SpA, ITA – €161.21 Billion
47. Landesbank Hessen-Thüringen Girozentrale, DEU – €158.35 Billion
48. Zürcher Kantonalbank, CHE – €140.04 Billion
49. Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena SpA, ITA – €139.15 Billion