The 25 largest homes for sale in the United States, ranked

caption “Serenity Ridge” — a property for sale in Colorado — was originally built as a corporate retreat. It has over 45,000 square feet of floor space. source Courtesy of Douglas Elliman PR

The largest homes currently on the market in the US range from 32,000 to 70,000 square feet.

We teamed up with Zillow to take a look at the largest homes for sale, from a historic Virginia manor to a recently renovated Bel Air mansion.

The largest home for sale in the US is a whopping 70,000-square-foot abandoned Philadelphia mansion. To offer some context, that’s about 15,000 square feet larger than the White House.

We teamed up with Zillow to look at the largest homes currently on the US housing market, including Red Sox owner John Henry’s Florida vacation home and Cher’s former Beverly Hills estate. Other luxury properties in the top 25 range from a historic Virginia manor to a recently renovated Bel Air mansion with room to park 80 cars.

Many of these homes have been on the market for years, as luxury homes have become hard to sell. Previous reporting from Business Insider’s Lina Batarags shows that customized houses – like many of the country’s largest – are hard to sell as they include extremely personalized features that do not appeal to every buyer.

25. A Beverly Hills mansion previously owned by Hollywood names such as Cher and Eddie Murphy is now up for sale. The home has 32,000 square feet of space.

caption Cher’s former mansion in Beverly Hills. source The Altman Brothers Team at Douglas Elliman Real Estate

Cher’s former home includes a 7,000-square-foot guest house in addition to the 20,000-square-foot main house. The Moroccan-style buildings also include a luxury stable on the 14-acre property.

Price: $48,000,000 Size: 32,000 square feet Bedrooms/Bathrooms: 11 bedrooms, 17 bathrooms Location: Beverly Hills, California

24. A massive home in Colorado is over 32,000 square feet.

caption An aerial view of the Englewood estate. source Google Maps

In addition to spacious bedrooms, the property – located south of Denver – includes a cigar lounge, a professional wellness studio, and a guest cottage.

Price: $19,750,000 Size: 32,254 square feet Bedrooms/Bathrooms: 6 bedrooms, 13 bathrooms Location: Englewood, Colorado

23. Reasonably priced compared to other luxury homes of its size, a 33,000-square-foot Wisconsin mansion is on the market for a little over $3 million.

caption An aerial view of some of the White Pine Canyon lots. source An aerial view of the Liberty Lake address and surrounding property.

The home sits on almost 55 acres and includes two master suites and kitchens.

Price: $3,095,000 Size: 32,775 square feet Bedrooms/Bathrooms: 6 bedrooms, 7 bathrooms Location: Liberty Lake, Wisconsin

22. Priced at almost $15 million, a Utah luxury home features 33,000 square feet of space.

caption An aerial view of some of the White Pine Canyon lots. source Facebook/The Colony at White Pine Canyon

The luxury home offers direct access to all four of Park City’s ski resorts, and also includes 20 lockers to store guests’ winter gear.

Price: $14,950,000 Size: 33,000 square feet Bedrooms/Bathrooms: 14 bedrooms, 22 bathrooms Location: Park City, Utah

21. A large equestrian property is available in Florida for $23.6 million.

caption La Victoria Farm in Wellington, Florida. source Courtesy of Sotheby’s International Real Estate

The equestrian estate – known as La Victoria Farm – includes two gated entrances to the main residence and barn.

Price: $23,600,000 Size: 35,785 square feet Bedrooms/Bathrooms: 7 bedrooms, 12.5 bathrooms Location: Wellington, Florida

20. Another Florida property includes almost 37,000 square feet of floor space.

caption The Ocean Boulevard home in Palm Beach, Florida. source Courtesy of Douglas Elliman

The beachfront property includes a library, home theater, and a barber shop. The French Normandy-style home is currently llisted for almost $60 million with Ashley McIntosh, Gary Pohrer and Vince Spadea of Douglas Elliman.

Price: $59,900,000 Size: 36,993 square feet Bedrooms/Bathrooms: 7 bedrooms, 16 bathrooms Location: Palm Beach, Florida

19. For $10 million less, a 36,000-square-foot Bel Air mansion is also on the market.

caption The Bel Air estate. source Courtesy of Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage

According to the compound’s Zillow listing, the luxury home includes approximately 20,000 square feet of entertainment space alone.

Price: $49,900,000 Size: 36,000 square feet Bedrooms/Bathrooms: 8 bedrooms, 20 bathrooms Location: Los Angeles, California

18. A 36,000-square-foot Santa Ana home offers views of Catalina Island and Newport Beach.

caption An aerial view of the property located on Sunrise Lane. source YouTube/John Stanaland

The luxury home includes a 15-car garage, along with a “panic room.”

Price: $19,900,000 Size: 36,000 square feet Bedrooms/Bathrooms: 20 bedrooms, 26 bathrooms Location: Santa Ana, California

17. Known as “The Oaks,” a 36,000-square-foot country estate sits on lakefront property.

caption “The Oaks” property on Lake Thonotosassa in Florida. source YouTube/Smith & Associates Real Estate

The estate – located on Lake Thonotosassa in Florida – includes the main house, a 2-story guest house, a boat house, and a horse barn.

Price: $22,000,000 Size: 36,361 square feet Bedrooms/Bathrooms: 8 bedrooms, 26 bathrooms Location: Thonotosassa, Florida

16. A luxury estate in the Philadelphia area consists of almost 37,000 square feet.

caption An aerial view of the Fort Washington property. source Google Maps

The $10 million mansion includes three separate wings surrounding a stone courtyard. The property also includes a tower where guests have 360-degree views of the 29-acre spot.

Price: $10,000,000 Size: 36,957 square feet Bedrooms/Bathrooms: 9 bedrooms, 15 bathrooms Location: Fort Washington, Pennsylvania

15. A $23 million Dallas mansion is over 37,000 square feet — and includes its own outdoor waterpark.

caption An aerial view of the Dallas estate. source Courtesy of Engel & Völkers Dallas Park Cities

Located behind 20-foot-tall gates, the estate also includes sports courts on the 4-acre property.

Price: $23,000,000 Size: 37,133 square feet Bedrooms/Bathrooms: 10 bedrooms, 17.5 bathrooms Location: Dallas, Texas

14. Another massive Bel Air mega-mansion is on the market, complete with glass walls throughout the home for unobstructed views.

caption “The Billionaire” mansion. source Berlyn Photography

Nicknamed “The Billionaire,” Business Insider’s Katie Warren previously reported the luxury home received a hefty $100 million price cut this year.

Price: $150,000,000 Size: 38,000 square feet Bedrooms/Bathrooms: 12 bedrooms,31 bathrooms Location: Los Angeles, California

13. A large Virginia estate is also on the market.

caption The Virginia stone manor. source Facebook/McLean Faulconer Inc. Realtors

The stone manor was built in 1776 and includes a carriage house and additional residences.

Price: $29,950,000 Size: 38,500 square feet Bedrooms/Bathrooms: 22 bedrooms, 16 bathrooms Location: Warrenton, Virginia

12. A 40,700-square-foot estate is available in Knoxville Tennessee.

The luxury home – known as “The Village Collina” – offers views of the surrounding Great Smoky Mountains.

Price: $14,995,000 Size: 40,768 square feet Bedrooms/Bathrooms: 8 bedrooms, 13.5 bathrooms Location: Knoxville, Tennessee

11. John Henry— owner of the Boston Red Sox, The Boston Globe, and Liverpool Football Club — lowered the asking price of his 41,000-square-foot Boca Raton mansion in April.

caption The Boca Raton mansion. source Rise Media

The lakefront property is known as Tashun or “House of Peace” and features 19 bathrooms. Boston Red Sox owner John Henry cut the asking price by $10 million – the home is now on the market for $15 million.

Price: $15,000,000 Size: 41,010 square feet Bedrooms/Bathrooms: 7 bedrooms,19 bathrooms Location: Boca Raton, Florida

10. A 43,000-square-foot mansion is for sale in Summerland, California.

caption An aerial view of the 11-bedroom mansion. source Courtesy of Shawn Elliott, Nest Seekers

The luxury home is currently listed for $65 million.

Price: $65,000,000 Size: 43,000 square feet Bedrooms/Bathrooms: 11 bedrooms,14 bathrooms Location: Summerland, California

9. Another massive Beverly Hills property is on the market for a whopping $150 million.

The 43,000-square foot luxury home is newly rebuilt, and it includes parking space for up to 80 cars when entertaining.

Price: $135,000,000 Size: 43,000 square feet Bedrooms/Bathrooms: 17 bedrooms, 30 bathrooms Location: Beverly Hills, California

8. Known as “Brisa Del Mar,” a 43,000-square-foot home is available in Lantana, Florida.

caption An aerial view of the Florida home. source Facebook/Steven Solomon – Douglas Elliman South Florida

The luxury Florida home includes an eat-in kitchen and a private dock.

Price: $26,695,00 Size: 43,386 square feet Bedrooms/Bathrooms: 10 bedrooms, 14 bathrooms Location: Lantana, Florida

7. A large property in upstate New York includes its own tennis court.

caption An aerial view of the New York property. source Courtesy of The Julian Team, Compass

The 44,000-square-foot property is driving distance to Manhattan and includes eight bedrooms and eight bathrooms. Currently on the market with The Julian Team of Compass, the property includes a private boat dock.

Price: $6,200,000 Size: 44,039 square feet Bedrooms/Bathrooms: 8 bedrooms, 8 bathrooms Location: Hewlett, New York

6. A former corporate retreat — known as “Serenity Ridge” — includes over 45,000 square feet of space.

source Courtesy of Douglas Elliman PR

According to the property’s listing, the home was originally built as a family or corporate retreat. As a result, it includes an entertainment wing, multiple dining areas, and a 29-car garage. The property is currently on the market for $12.9 million and includes an art collection.

Price: $12,900,000 Size: 45,212 square feet Bedrooms/Bathrooms: 11 bedrooms, 24 bathrooms Location: Parker, Colorado

5. A 50,000-square-foot Utah mansion joined the luxury market a little over a month ago.

caption The front of the Springville estate. source Facebook/Rocky Mountain Real Estate and Land, LLC

The spacious home includes an impressive double-staircase entryway along with an indoor swimming pool.

Price: $25,000,000 Size: 49,568 square feet Bedrooms/Bathrooms: 6 bedrooms, 9 bathrooms Location: Springville, Utah

4. A 50,000-square-foot property in Westlake Village, California received a $25 million price cut in March.

caption A view of the Westlake Village property. source Facebook/RE/MAX Whatcom County, Inc.

The hilltop home includes a 5,000-square-foot master suite, along with a collector’s museum and four pools “inspired by the Monet Gardens of Giverny, France.” According to the home’s Zillow listing, the impressive property also includes a working 5-acre organic farm.

Price: $59,995,000 Size: 50,255 square feet Bedrooms/Bathrooms: 12 bedrooms, 33 bathrooms Location: Westlake Village, California

3. Located on Lake Windmere in Florida, a 51,000-square-foot private estate sits on 18 acres of private property.

source Google Maps

According to Zillow, the Georgian-style mansion has views of Disney fireworks every night and includes a massive chef’s kitchen. The home has double the number of bathrooms as it does rooms.

Price: $28,500,000 Size: 51,000 square feet Bedrooms/Bathrooms: 7 bedrooms, 14 bathrooms Location: Windermere, Florida

2. The 50,000-square-foot Muy Grande Ranch and Resort is currently for sale in North Michigan.

The property includes 12 suites 1,400 square feet apiece and can accommodate a total of 40 guests. In addition, the ranch includes personal cabins and a ranch keeper’s house.

Price: $6,400,000 Size: 55,000 square feet Bedrooms/Bathrooms: 21 bedrooms, 30 bathrooms Location: Millersburg, Michigan

1. Lynnewood Hall ranks as the largest home for sale in the United States, with 55 bedrooms and 70,000 square feet — over 15,000 square feet larger than the second-place ranch.

caption Lynnewood Hall. source National Park Service/Wikimedia Commons

According to the estate’s Zillow listing, “Lynnewood Hall one of the largest surviving Gilded age Mansion in the Philadelphia area.” The Neoclassical mansion has 110 rooms total and was built between 1897 and 1900 for industrialist Peter A.B. Widener. The historic home – which has sat empty for at least a decade – will require millions of dollars in renovation.

Price: $11,000,000 Size: 70,000 square feet Bedrooms/Bathrooms: 55 bedrooms, 20 bathrooms Location: Elkins Park, Pennsylvania

