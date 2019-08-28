A sleek black yacht that just launched is now the world’s largest superyacht. Take a look at the 600-foot vessel owned by a Norwegian billionaire.

caption The 600-foot superyacht was commissioned by a Norwegian billionaire to carry out scientific research. source Bogdan Vasilescu

The world’s largest superyacht, a 600-foot vessel owned by a Norwegian billionaire, just launched in Romania.

The REV Ocean dethroned the 590-foot Azzam, which held the record for largest yacht in the world for six years.

Unlike most superyachts, the REV Ocean wasn’t designed only for luxury cruising. It was built to be a research vessel, carrying out scientific expeditions with the mission of safeguarding the world’s oceans.

The yacht will, however, be available to charter to help support the cost of its scientific missions, a publicist for the REV Ocean told Business Insider.

The REV Ocean, which is on its way to Norway to be outfitted, is set to be completed in 2020.

Take a look at the record-breaking 600-foot superyacht.

At 600 feet (182.9 meters) long, the REV Ocean is the world’s largest superyacht.

source Guillaume Plisson

It dethroned the 590-foot Azzam, which held the record for more than six years.

After 18 months of construction, the vessel was lowered into the water at the Vard Tulcea shipyard in Romania on August 24.

source Guillaume Plisson

The REV Ocean was commissioned by the billionaire Norwegian businessman Kjell Inge Rokke.

Rokke is worth an estimated $3.3 billion.

caption Rokke in 2005. source JENS BUETTNER/AFP/Getty Images

He owns almost 67% of Aker, a publicly traded shipping and offshore drilling conglomerate, according to Forbes.

Rokke also started and funds a nonprofit foundation, also called REV Ocean, that’s dedicated to safeguarding and preserving the oceans.

The Norwegian businessman is one of more than 200 wealthy people who have signed the Giving Pledge, promising to give away at least half of their fortune to charity.

The REV Ocean had “an extensive and complicated build period,” according to the foundation.

source Guillaume Plisson

The yacht was designed by Espen Oeino, who has designed some of the world’s most famous yachts, including the late Microsoft cofounder Paul Allen’s 414-foot Octopus.

The REV Ocean was built to be a scientific vessel in addition to a cruising yacht. REV stands for Research Expedition Vessel.

source Guillaume Plisson

According to the REV Ocean foundation, scientists can use the superyacht for research into plastic pollution, unsustainable fishing, and the impact of CO2 emissions on the ocean.

“REV Ocean will strive to fill critical knowledge gaps, develop innovative solutions, and bridge science, business and policy sectors to achieve positive change,” the foundation said.

The REV Ocean will be able to hold 55 scientists and 35 crew members, the foundation says.

source Guillaume Plisson

The vessel’s onboard equipment will include “scientific trawls, sonar systems, laboratories, auditorium and classrooms, moonpool, AUV and submarine, an ROV with 6000 meters depth capacity, and advanced communication equipment.”

The superyacht will also be available to charter to help fund its scientific missions.

source Guillaume Plisson

Rokke will also use the yacht, but he’ll pay to rent it like any other customer, said REV Ocean’s communication manager, Lawrence Hislop.

“The primary focus, branding, and emphasis, however, is on science,” Hislop told Business Insider.

As a charter vessel, the REV Ocean could carry 28 guests and 54 crew members.

source Bogdan Vasilescu

According to its website, the superyacht will be available for “private individuals, companies and institutions seeking to improve their awareness of the ocean.”

The price hasn’t been finalized, but REV Ocean is negotiating a contract with a yacht-chartering company, Hislop told Business Insider.

Next, the ship will go to Norway to be fully outfitted.

source Bogdan Vasilescu

In the coming weeks, the REV Ocean will be towed down the Danube River and into the Black Sea, then pass through the Bosporus Strait in Istanbul, cross the Mediterranean, traverse the Strait of Gibraltar, and travel up to the Vard shipyard in Brattvag, the foundation said.

The journey is expected to take 30 to 35 days.

The vessel is set to be completed sometime in 2020.

source Bogdan Vasilescu

Source: REV Ocean