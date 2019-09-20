Lark Adventurewear makes some of my daughter’s favorite clothes — they’re soft, comfortable, and have built-in sun protection

caption The author’s daughter wearing the Lark Adventurewear Perfect Play Dress ($20). source Alicia Betz

Lark Adventurewear was created by a mom who struggled to find activewear that would keep her baby cool and comfortable.

The clothes are made with eco-friendly cotton and bambo o, so they’re really soft and safe for my daughter. The warm-weather clothes like dresses and shorts even have UV protection.

Not only does my daughter look cute in every single Lark Adventurewear piece we have, but I feel confident that her skin is protected even if I forget to apply sunscreen when we go outside.

My toddler doesn’t stop moving. Like ever. Even in her sleep, she rolls all over her crib; she has so much energy to move and explore.

Of course, I want her to look cute while she’s doing it and I love going to Target for baby and kids’ clothes as much as the next mom, but I don’t love showing up to story time or toddler play dates with my daughter wearing the same clothes as another kid. I also don’t love the feel of a lot of the traditional kids’ clothes. The fabric is often stiff or scratchy, and just doesn’t seem very comfortable.

Both of these problems were solved when Lark Adventurewear sent me some of its unique activewear for my daughter Ellie to try over the summer.

The company was created by Pallavi Golla, a mom who was frustrated with standard kids’ clothing; she thought there had to be something better out there for her active child who always got hot playing outside. When she realized there wasn’t, she created Lark Adventurewear. It has onesies, dresses, shorts, T-shirts, and more for babies and toddlers with sizes from 3 months to 4T, and so many cute prints and unique colors that you won’t necessarily find at Target or other big retailers.

caption The author’s daughter wearing the Lark Adventurewear Long Sleeve Slim Tee ($24.95) and Pocket Shorties ($18). source Alicia Betz

The clothes are made of a soft cotton and bamboo blend that wicks moisture and is free from chemicals; each piece we tried was incredibly soft and adorable. The warm-weather clothes also have built-in sun protection (UV 50). Ellie loves wearing her favorite teal Pocket Shorties ($18) paired with a poppy Long Sleeve Slim Tee. Or rather, our favorite.

My husband doesn’t pay too much attention to where Ellie’s clothes come from, but every time I put her in something from Lark Adventurewear, he’ll say without fail, “She looks so cute in that! Where did you get that outfit?”

Yes, the clothes are undeniably cute, but the best part is that they’re just so soft and comfortable. Cute clothes are great, but if they’re not comfortable on Ellie or restrict her play, they won’t stay on long. Because the clothes are made with soft and breathable bamboo and cotton, they would also be great for babies and kids with eczema or sensitive skin because they won’t be irritating.

caption The author’s daughter wearing the Lark Adventurewear Pocket T-Shirt ($25) and Pocket Shorties ($18). source Alicia Betz/Business Insider

An added bonus of Lark Adventurewear’s clothing is the UPF 50 sun protection. I’ll apply and reapply sunscreen on Ellie when we’re outside, but I’m all for anything that makes it easier to help me protect her skin from the sun. Obviously, you still need to put sunscreen on your kids, but according to the Skin Cancer Foundation, clothing is one of the best ways to protect skin from sun damage.

The only piece I tried that I don’t love is the Short Romper ($34). While it looks really cute on Ellie, I don’t love the design. This style comes in sizes 3-18 months so most babies and toddlers are still in diapers, but it doesn’t have snaps on the bottom for easy diaper changes. I have to take off an entire outfit every time I need to change Ellie’s diaper, so it wasn’t the most diaper-friendly thing. If you’re looking for something without snaps though, the romper would be perfect.

My toddler is much more active than I am, so she should definitely have cute clothes that comfortable to move around in. Lark Adventurewear checks both those boxes, while also protecting her skin when she’s running around outside so I don’t have to chase after her with sunscreen.