Video shows San Francisco Giants CEO Larry Baer in a physical altercation with wife at public park

TMZ released a video on Friday which shows San Francisco Giants CEO Larry Baer in a physical altercation with his wife, Pam, at a public park.

In the video, Larry Baer and Pam Baer can be seen fighting over control of a cell phone. As Larry Baer tries to wrestle control of the phone from her, she appears to fall from a chair and onto the ground. She then screams for help as Baer pulls the phone away.

According to TMZ, the dispute was broken up by bystanders at the park.

Later in the video, Larry Baer is seen walking away, yelling, “Stop,” as Pam Baer screams, “Oh my god.”

Pam Baer told TMZ that they had been in an argument over a family matter.

Larry Baer corroborated her story, telling Evan Sernoffsky of The San Francisco Chronicle that it was an argument over a family issue and claimed that Pam Baer had previously injured her foot, which contributed to her falling out of her chair.

(1/2) Just interviewed Larry Baer: “My wife and I had an unfortunate public argument related to a family member & she had an injured foot and she fell off her chair in the course of the argument…” https://t.co/1Aie7ijorp — Evan Sernoffsky ???? (@EvanSernoffsky) March 1, 2019

(2/2) “…the matter is resolved. It was a squabble over a cell phone. Obviously it’s embarrassing.” Baer said he’s apologized to his wife and police were not contacted. — Evan Sernoffsky ???? (@EvanSernoffsky) March 1, 2019

TMZ reported that police were not called to the scene during the altercation, but Sernoffsky said police were interviewing witnesses afterward.

The Giants did not immediately respond to Business Insider’s request for comment.