Larry Page’s flying car startup Kitty Hawk is teaming up with Boeing to launch flying taxis

Kitty Hawk, a flying-car startup that is funded by the Google cofounder Larry Page, is partnering with Boeing.

Kitty Hawk has created two vehicles that look like oversized drones: Cora, a two-person air taxi and Flyer, a vehicle for personalized flight. Boeing is teaming up with the team behind Cora.

The new partnership could help bring the Cora air taxi to consumers sooner than expected.

A flying car startup that promises to get you from A to B without worrying about traffic or carbon emissions is partnering with Boeing’s innovation division, Boeing NeXt.

Kitty Hawk is funded by Google’s cofounder Larry Page and has created two vehicles that look like oversized drones: Cora, a two-person self-flying air taxi and Flyer, a vehicle for solo flight. Boeing will be teaming up with the team behind Cora.

“Working with a company like Kitty Hawk brings us closer to our goal of safely advancing the future of mobility,” Steve Nordlund, vice president and general manager of Boeing NeXt, said in a statement to the press on Tuesday.

He continued: “We have a shared vision of how people, goods and ideas will be transported in the future, as well as the safety and regulatory ecosystem that will underpin that transportation.”

Although the announcement is thin on details, the new partnership could mean that Cora might be available to consumers sooner than expected.

“I am excited about our companies working together to accelerate making safe electric flight a reality,” said Sebastian Thrun, cofounder and CEO of Kitty Hawk. Thrun previously worked at Google and helped to create its self-driving-car project.

The news of the partnership comes as Uber doubles down on its own flying taxis via Uber Air. It hopes to bring these air services to passengers by as soon as 2023.