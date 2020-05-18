Las Vegas’ airport has installed vending machines that sell masks, gloves, and hand sanitizer

- source
- Las Vegas’ McCarran International Airport installed three personal protective equipment vending machines.
- The airport announced the new machines on Twitter on Thursday, calling them “a new option to help protect yourself and others while traveling.”
- The vending machines sell disinfecting wipes, hand sanitizer, tissues, and an array of colorful masks, with prices ranging from $4.25 for a small hand sanitizer to $14.50 for a reusable mask.
- McCarran Airport spokesperson Christine Crews told CNN: “The whole world is going through behavioral modification and learning new habits, so it’s not unthinkable that someone could show up at the airport and not have the new necessities that are part of travel.”
- Most airlines and airports now require passengers to have some sort of face covering.
- According to Crews, McCarran is the first airport to install such vending machines. She told CNN they will have a “rotating stock based on what’s available.”
