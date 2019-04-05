A property posing as a ‘zen temple’ in Las Vegas is actually an illegal nudist resort

caption The Zen Temple of Las Vegas source Google Maps

A residential property in Las Vegas, Nevada, promoting itself as a zen temple is actually an illegal nudist resort.

It was designated a place of worship before its current owners purchased it, but is now divided into motel-like rooms and features a dance floor and massage tables.

Metro police and Clark County code enforcement officers told property owners to end the business until receiving proper permits and licensing, but they have not closed.

A property in Las Vegas that was posing as a ‘zen temple’ is actually an illegal nudist resort that promoted itself as “the world’s sexiest clothing-optional lifestyles club,” according to an investigation by the Las Vegas Review-Journal.

The residential property, which includes two houses, was designated a place of worship before its current owners purchased it, and as seen on Google Maps, had a sign out front that said “Zen Temple Las Vegas.”

But, according to the Review-Journal, the property does not offer any religious services and is also known by other names: Sea Mountain Inn and One Love Temple.

The property has been divided into motel-like rooms, and features a pool, dance floor, massage tables, “VIP Prayer Beds” and a black box with “Free Mammogram” written above two circular holes.

According to a complaint filed with the Better Business Bureau, neighbors said screams and loud music could be heard from the property.

Metro police and Clark County code enforcement officers told property owners to end the business until receiving proper permits and licensing, and a final notice was sent on January 8.

The problem persisted, however, and county commissioners approved the District Attorney’s Office’s request to sue the property owners on Tuesday.

Commissioner Tick Segerblom sad the property owners haven’t been complying with law enforcement.

“We’ve been citing them, and they’ve been ignoring us,” he said. “So it’s time to get serious.”