The next 007 will reportedly be ‘Captain Marvel’ star Lashana Lynch, who will be the first-ever black female to take the ‘James Bond’ role

According to the Daily Mail, “James Bond 25” will introduce the new secret agent in a “pivotal scene.” While Daniel Craig will still portray the titular charcter, Lynch’s character has taken over the iconic number 007 after Bond’s retirement.

“There is a pivotal scene at the start of the film where M says, ‘Come in 007,’ and in walks Lashana who is black, beautiful, and a woman,” an anonymous source told the Mail on Sunday. “It’s a popcorn-dropping moment. Bond is still Bond but he’s been replaced as 007 by this stunning woman.”

caption Daniel Craig has said he’ll step away from the role after “James Bond 25.” source Sony

The upcoming “Bond” film will be directed by Cary Joji Fukunaga and co-written by Phoebe Waller-Bridge, who wrote BBC’s acclaimed comedy “Fleabag” and Golden Globe-winning thriller “Killing Eve.”

“There’s been a lot of talk about whether or not [the ‘Bond’ franchise] is relevant now because of who he is and the way he treats women,” Waller-Bridge told Deadline in May.

“I think that’s bollocks,” she continued. “I think he’s absolutely relevant now. It has just got to grow. It has just got to evolve, and the important thing is that the film treats the women properly. He doesn’t have to. He needs to be true to this character.”

caption Lashana Lynch played Carol Danvers’ best friend, Maria Rambeau, in “Captain Marvel.” source Disney/Marvel

According to the Mail’s source, Lynch’s character will act as both Bond’s foil and a romantic interest – but his seduction tactics will have little effect on the “brilliant, young black woman who basically rolls her eyes at him.”

Lynch previously starred alongside Brie Larson in the blockbuster “Captain Marvel.” Maria Rambeau, Carol Danvers’ best friend and fellow Air Force pilot, and her daughter quickly became fan-favorite characters.

Fans are already excited about Lynch’s potential “Bond” role and applauding the revolutionary casting decision.

ITS WHAT EVERYONE ESPECIALLY HER DESERVES — ︽✵︽ (@hopelessblink) July 14, 2019

LASHANA LYNCH AS 007. I KEEP WINNING pic.twitter.com/NuWSuNaQMY — sj ✵ (@cosmiccvers) July 14, 2019

Wait, a black woman is playing 007 and the next movie is written by Phoebe Waller Bridge and directed by Cary Fukunaga? is this feeling… excitement and hope about the Bond franchise? — DongWon @ readercon (@dongwon) July 14, 2019

Many fans are especially thrilled after the failure of a recent fan campaign to cast Idris Elba as James Bond in future movies.

Speculation about Edris taking over the role hit an all-time high in 2016, when leaked emails from Sony executive Amy Pascal revealed she wanted him for the role.

But as INSIDER’s Libby Torres wrote, reports of Elba’s potential involvement in the “Bond” franchise have also led to quite a bit of racist backlash online. Even “James Bond” author Anthony Horowitz (who was commissioned by original “Bond” author Ian Fleming’s estate to write the next novel in the series), notably said that Elba was too “street” for the role.

The news of Lynch’s casting has inspired similar complaints from “Bond” traditionalists, but fans aren’t bothered by the backlash, which has largely been expressed in sexist and racist ways.

Us: “we want Idris Elba as James Bond” Producers: “no” Us: “WE WANT ID-“ Producers: “you get Lashana Lynch” Us: pic.twitter.com/OEYwOQO7IM — Nigglet (@JambaJuJu) July 14, 2019

white racists who said idris elba couldnt play james bond because he’s black now finding out that they casted a black woman instead pic.twitter.com/4YGm3tjDIS — s (@yeunftw) July 14, 2019

Well you didn't want Idris Elba playing James Bond . You made that point very very clear. So let me introduce you to the new 007 Lashana Lynch ! The new era has arrived ! pic.twitter.com/J7jxvN13Ah — Naughty But Nyce (@Majorchords99) July 14, 2019

007 is simply a code number assigned to Bond to represent him in his missions.

It can live on past him.

Please stop exposing yourself as both a fake fan and a racist. — Dani Fernandez (@msdanifernandez) July 14, 2019