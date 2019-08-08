Two of Delta’s Amex cards are offering welcome bonuses that can get you both miles and cash back, but they’re only available until August 15

caption Either of these Delta card bonuses could get you a nice head start toward your next free trip. source David Slotnick/Business Insider

The Gold Delta SkyMiles® Credit Card from American Express and the Platinum Delta SkyMiles® Credit Card from American Express are both offering limited-time welcome bonuses until August 15, 2019.

With the Gold Delta Amex, you can earn 30,000 bonus miles after you spend $1,000 in the first three months, and get up 50% back on purchases made directly with Delta in the first three months, up to $300 back.

With the Platinum Delta Amex, you can earn 50,000 bonus miles after you spend $3,000 in the first three months, and get up to 50% back on purchases made directly with Delta in the first three months, up to $500 back.

These cards don’t typically offer this much cash back on Delta purchases as a welcome bonus, so now’s a good time to apply and book future travel.

If you have any travel on the horizon and find Delta to be a convenient option, these two Delta Amex credit card bonuses are worth a look. Both the Gold Delta Amex and the more premium Platinum Delta Amex are offering limited-time welcome bonuses that can get you 50% cash back on flights you purchase in the first three months from opening the card – up to $500 cash back on the Platinum Delta Amex.

These card offers are only available until August 15, so we’re closing in on your last chance to get these limited-time bonuses.

The Gold Delta Amex has the lower annual fee of the two cards: $95, and it’s waived the first year. It’s offering 30,000 bonus miles after you spend $1,000 in the first three months, and 50% back in the form of a statement credit on purchases you make directly with Delta in the first three months, up to $300 back.

Based on The Points Guy’s valuations, 30,000 Delta SkyMiles are worth $360. So if you max out the 50% cash-back offer on Delta flights, you’d be looking at about $660 in value from the Gold Delta Amex card’s welcome bonus.

The Gold Delta Amex earns 2 miles per dollar on Delta purchases, and 1 mile per dollar on everything else. Other benefits include a free checked bag on Delta flights, Main Cabin 1 priority boarding and no foreign transaction fees.

The Platinum Delta Amex is the more premium of the two cards, with a $195 annual fee that isn’t waived the first year. It’s offering 50,000 bonus miles after you spend $3,000 in the first three months, and 50% back in the form of a statement credit on purchases you make directly with Delta in the first three months, up to $500 back.

Based on The Points Guy’s valuations, 50,000 Delta miles are worth $600, so if you maxed out the cash-back aspect of this offer, you’d be looking at about $1,100 in total value.

The Platinum Delta Amex has the same miles-earning rates, free checked bag benefit, and priority boarding perk as the Gold Delta Amex, but it also offers an annual companion certificate for main cabin travel – this is essentially a two-for-one travel certificate, and you only have to pay for taxes and fees. You can also earn Medallion Qualification Miles (MQMs) toward Delta Medallion elite status by meeting annual spending requirements on this card.