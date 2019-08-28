You can book a flight to Hawaii for almost free with a credit card bonus, but the offer is only available for one more week

caption You can book a flight to Maui with a single credit card sign-up bonus. source Elena_Suvorova/Shutterstock

If you have any interest in booking a trip to Hawaii, you should consider opening the Hawaiian Airlines World Elite Mastercard.

The card is currently offering a sign-up bonus of 60,000 miles after new cardholders spend $2,000 in the first 90 days. That’s enough miles for a free round-trip flight to Hawaii, minus taxes and fees of about $12.

This is a higher-than-average sign-up offer for this card, and it’s only available until September 4. So now’s your last chance to apply and lock in this bonus.

Unless you live in the Aloha State, you’re probably not a very frequent Hawaiian Airlines flyer. For that reason, opening the airline’s co-branded credit card may not be as obvious a choice as, say, getting a Delta or United card.

But if you’re planning a Hawaiian vacation, Hawaiian Airlines miles can help get you there. And now’s a particularly good to sign up for the Hawaiian Airlines World Elite Mastercard, as it’s offering an elevated sign-up bonus that can get you enough miles for a round-trip flight to Hawaii from anywhere in the US.

However, this offer is only available until September 4, so your time is running out.

Use this offer to get a free flight to Hawaii

You’ll earn 60,000 Hawaiian Miles if you spend $2,000 on the card in the first 90 days from account opening.

Hawaiian Airlines’ award chart breaks mileage costs down by region. Flights from the East Coast will naturally cost you more than flights from the West Coast, but no matter where in the US you’re flying from, 60,000 miles is enough to get you to Hawaii and back – provided you can find award flights at the cheapest mileage price (there are various levels based on demand). To put things in perspective, flights from the East Coast to Hawaii start at 26,250 miles one-way, while flights from the West Coast start at about 20,000 miles each way.

So if you apply for the Hawaiian Airlines card and meet the minimum spending requirement, you’ll have enough miles for one round-trip flight to Hawaii in economy. You’ll only be on the hook for about $12 in taxes and fees.

Hawaiian Airlines World Elite Mastercard details

This card has a $99 annual fee that’s waived the first year.

As a cardholder, you’ll earn 3x miles on Hawaiian Airlines purchases, 2x miles on gas, dining and grocery store purchases, and 1 mile per dollar on everything else.

Other card benefits include a free checked bag when you use your card to purchase eligible tickets directly from Hawaiian Airlines, a one-time 50% companion discount for round-trip coach travel between North America and Hawaii on Hawaiian Airlines, and an annual $100 companion discount for round-trip travel between North America and Hawaii each year after your account anniversary.

Bottom line

Don’t sit on this offer if you have a Hawaii trip on the horizon – if you and your travel companion(s) sign up for the card and earn the sign-up bonus, you’ll have airfare covered. And when it comes to other expenses like hotels, you can use points and miles to cover costs, too.