The popular SPG AmEx Card goes away on February 12 — here are 5 reasons to apply for it before it’s too late

Marriott and Starwood are combining their loyalty programs under one brand – Marriott Bonvoy – and overhauling the program’s co-branded rewards credit cards.

As one effect of the overhaul, this is the last chance to open the original Starwood Preferred Guest® Card from American Express. After February 12, the card will be closed to new applications, although anyone who has it by then will get to keep it.

When you open the SPG AmEx before applications close, you can earn 75,000 Marriott Bonvoy points when you spend $3,000 in the first three months.

In February, Marriott is finalizing the merger of its loyalty program with Starwood Preferred Guest’s by rebranding the combined program as Marriott Bonvoy. The name hasn’t been the most popular, and a few changes to the program have left some former Starwood die-hards less than thrilled. But overall the Bonvoy program still offers great value to Marriott loyalists; following its merger with Starwood, which closed in 2016, Marriott has more locations than any other hotel brand.

The merger has been especially complicated when its come to the rewards credit cards offered under the Marriott and SPG brands. All of the cards are being rebranded, while some are being closed to new applications; although current cardholders will get to keep those cards indefinitely. You can read more about the changes here.

One of the cards that’s being closed to new applications is an old favorite in the rewards world: the original Starwood Preferred Guest Card from American Express.

The last day to apply for it is February 12.

Anyone who holds or applies for the card before the cutoff date will be able to keep it – and all of its current perks – when it’s renamed the Marriott Bonvoy American Express Card. After that, new applicants looking for the entry-level personal Marriott card will have to apply for the version issued by Chase, soon to be known as the Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Credit Card from Chase.

While the SPG AmEx has similar benefits to the Chase card, it one may be easier to be approved for if you’ve already opened five credit cards in the past 24 months. There are also a few other compelling reasons to go for the AmEx, including perks, fees, and even aesthetics.

Annual free night

Each year on your card member anniversary, you’ll get a free night certificate, which is good at any Marriott hotel that costs up to 35,000 points for an award night. While that rules out most higher-end properties, it still includes a ton of hotels, and can easily outweigh the card’s annual fee.

A waived annual fee the first year

Both the SPG AmEx and the Chase Marriott Premier Plus (soon to be re-branded the Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Card) have a reasonable $95 annual fee.

But only the SPG AmEx waives that fee for the first year. That alone makes it compelling to open the card before applications are closed on February 12.

Complimentary Silver elite status

By simply having an open SPG AmEx (or, as it’s soon to be known, Bonvoy AmEx) account, you’ll automatically get Silver elite status in the Marriott Bonvoy loyalty program.

Silver doesn’t get you much, but it’s still something – you’ll get a 10% bonus on points earned, priority for late checkout, access to a dedicated customer service line, free Wi-Fi, and more. While it’s not a published benefit, you may also be given preferential rooms.

If you spend $35,000 on the card in a given year, you’ll earn Gold status instead. That gets you a 25% bonus on points earned, complimentary internet during stays, room upgrades based on availability, and a small gift of bonus points at check-in.

Useful rewards, and a large welcome bonus

The SPG AmEx offers 6x points on every dollar spent at Starwood and Marriott hotels, and 2x points on everything else.

It also offers new cardholders 75,000 points after spending $3,000 in the first three months. That’s a useful bonus, and despite some restrictions on eligibility for Chase Marriott bonuses, if you’ve recently received one from an AmEx Marriott card, you’ll still be eligible for the other bonuses later down the line.

Keep in mind that starting February 28, the Chase Marriott Bonvoy Boundless card will have a limited-time, 100,000 point bonus for new card members who spend $5,000 in their first three months. But that requires an extra $2,000 of spend, and the annual fee won’t be waived the first year. You also won’t be able to be approved by Chase if you’ve opened five or more cards in the past 24 months.

A cool, unique new look

Obviously, you shouldn’t make decisions about credit cards or rewards based on what the card looks like, alone. However, when the card’s benefits and terms make it a good fit anyway, aesthetics can make a great bonus.

According to Eva Reda, an executive vice president of global co-brand partnerships at American Express, mural and studio artist Tony “Rubin” Sjöman collaborated with AmEx on the card’s new look, which is meant to invoke sunrise reflecting off city buildings with a geometric design inspired by travel and exploration.

Bottom line

This is the last chance – possibly ever – to get the SPG AmEx.

Under the new Bonvoy brand, Chase will be the primary issuer of the brand’s mainstream credit card, while the premium and small business credit cards will be American Express’ domain.

If the card seems like a good fit, now is the time to apply.