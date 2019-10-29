‘GMA’s’ Michael Strahan described ‘Last Christmas’ as ‘a romantic comedy with a little bit of a twist.’ Here are all the wildest fan theories of what that could be.

caption Emilia Clarke and Henry Golding star in “Last Christmas.” source Universal Pictures

“Good Morning America” cohost Michael Strahan alluded to a plot twist in the upcoming movie “Last Christmas.”

Stars Henry Golding and Emma Thompson (who also wrote the script) appeared on the ABC talk show on Tuesday to discuss their new film. Prior to showing viewers a teaser of the movie, Strahan called the film “a romantic comedy with a little bit of a twist.”

In the video, Emilia Clarke’s character, Kate, says that she has “a grand plan to become a famous singer and die- like Kurt Cobain, Amy Winehouse, and all the rest – at 27. Golding’s character, Tom, goes on to ask how old she is, and she reveals that she’s 26.

Since the first trailer was released in August, fans have speculated about the movie’s true plot. Here are all the theories.

People think that Tom gave his heart to Kate the prior year, and is now a ghost or guardian angel

caption The first trailer for “Last Christmas” was released in August. source Universal Pictures

In the two trailers that have been released, Kate, an aspiring singer, says to Tom: “Last Christmas, I was really sick and almost died.”

The trailers also include scenes of Clarke’s character being rushed to the hospital and Kate is seen telling Tom: “I’m a mess. When I was ill, it felt like I lost something special. I could sing before, I had all these dreams.”

“I’m scared all the time,” she adds as he comforts her.

Based on the dialogue in the trailers, fans are convinced that the film takes George Michael’s song lyrics (“Last Christmas I gave you my heart”) literally and Tom’s supposed heart donation helps Kate turn things around for the better.

bet he gave her his heart, literally, and she's seeing his ghost and it's kinda like Its a Wonderful Life deal. Every time you hear George Michael sing, an angel gets its wings!???? pic.twitter.com/UbbZzQuDdC — ✝︎Fey♥Photeine✝︎ (@fey_photeine) October 27, 2019

Every time I see a trailer for #LastChristmasMovie with Emilia Clarke and Henry Golding, my brain yells "HE'S DEAD! HE'S A GHOST! SHE'S FALLING FOR A DEAD GUY!" The love-loving part of my brain hopes I'm wrong, but all the other parts of my brain are yelling "BE A DEAD DUDE" ???? — sentient stress ball (@kinotochan) October 27, 2019

Just saw a new Last Christmas spot that had a very eerie vibe. Everyone is in agreement that Henry is a ghost in the movie, right? Someone recently told me their theory is that last Christmas Henry’s character literally gave Emilia his heart a la the classic Christmas bop.. — MaiLinh (@MaiLinhsTweets) October 24, 2019

i really want to see Last Christmas with emilia clarke and henry golding in it bc i thought it would be a cute romantic christmas movie but now i've seen some theories that maybe he's a ghost??? pic.twitter.com/BrXKmqlm56 — bombasticl0ve (@bombasticl0ve) October 22, 2019

me seeing all the tom is not real he is actually an angel theories about last christmas and realizing once again emilia’s character will not get the happy ending with the man she loves pic.twitter.com/UAaAo2TdKC — Y (@igaveupsoeasy) August 14, 2019

I hate the fact that I am stuck on the theory that Tom is a ghost, and that Kate is his heart-transplant recipient. Am I am going to have to go see "Last Christmas" just to find out?! UGH! — Audrey Lee (@SpudseyBudsey) October 26, 2019

Henry Golding’s character in #LastChristmasMovie is totally dead and he donated his heart to Emilia Clarke’s character the year before didn’t he? — sang (@_sng94) October 29, 2019

There are even darker theories about the movie

caption Henry Golding and Emilia Clarke star in “Last Christmas.” source Universal Pictures

Some people have suggested that Tom is a figment of Kate’s imagination, or that she suffered memory loss. Others think that maybe Kate will die in the film.

Theory: Kate had an accident Last Christmas and suffered a serious brain injury and forgets Tom who was involved (possibly fiancée)? And he turns up when she most needs him – eventually Kate regains her memory and learns to ‘live,’ again. #LastChristmasMovie — Serena (@silentpen) August 14, 2019

theory #1: kate dies

theory #2: tom is an organ donor, giving a new meaning to the line "last christmas, i gave you my heart"

theory #3: Tom is only made up by Kate's mind to cope

theory #4: Tom is the dead son of the christmas shop owner. he probably died on christmas. — Eutychia (@DebbieDany) August 14, 2019

I’m deep into Last Christmas conspiracy theories. Currently, I’m on one in which both characters are dead: one was an organ donor for the other who died 24 hrs later, “regifting” the heart (I gave you my heart, the very next day you gave it away). In heaven, the two fall in love. — Erik Hinton (@erikhinton) October 19, 2019

Last Christmas theory: she’s gonna die and he’s an angel sent to help her like accept it or summin. I dunno anyone else getting those vibes? — B Jackson (@_JacksBee) October 6, 2019

Every time I see a commercial for the new #LastChristmasMovie I know I’m gonna get mad when they kill her off — Melody???? (@grobanmelody) October 27, 2019

Golding addressed the chatter about Tom on ‘GMA,’ and his response seems to further fuel theories

caption Henry Golding in “Last Christmas.” source Universal Pictures

“He is a whimsical, charming, very present human,” Golding said. “He’s one of these guys who has put aside technology. He’s not on social media, very rare in our time. And he’s chosen not to look to the future, but to be there and now.”

The actor went on to say that Tom is “trying to teach Kate the value of self-love, the value of being present is supreme.”

“He goes on this little journey with her through London, just showing her what she’s missing by just going through her life and not taking the moments to spend the time to appreciate,” Golding added.

People who have attended advanced screenings of the movie have shared their spoiler-free reactions online

Twitter user @originalspin raved about the film’s cast and said “Last Christmas” has “dark-bittersweet story lines.”

Just saw #LastChristmas and I do believe @paulfeig has become one of our premier creators of chocolate truffle-like films with exemplary casts, dark-bittersweet storylines and surprisingly nutty centers, neatly wrapped for impulse consumption. And @henrygolding is ????% his muse. pic.twitter.com/6YCp0kZfUh — Jeff Yang (@originalspin) October 22, 2019

Meanwhile, @JohnSpartan300 said: “The third act was surprising and made the film even more interesting.”

#LastChristmas is a sweet rom-com, and it can be cheesy at times. Henry Golding is charming and quirky, and Emilia Clarke is delightful on screen. The third act was surprising and made the film even more interesting. pic.twitter.com/BHWr8A2zec — John Spartan Nguyen (@JohnSpartan300) October 22, 2019

But director Paul Feig said that ‘Last Christmas’ is simply a romantic comedy

caption Henry Golding and Emilia Clarke in “Last Christmas.” source Universal Pictures

“Anything anybody thinks they know about this movie is not correct,” Feig told RadioTimes.com. “It makes me laugh because it’s this romantic comedy and then everyone is treating it like it’s ‘The Matrix.’ It’s just a lovely Christmas movie!”

Fans will have to wait until “Last Christmas” hits theaters on Friday, November 8 to get answers.

