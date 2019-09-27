15 unique last-minute birthday gift ideas that work for nearly anyone — all eligible for Prime shipping on Amazon

caption Baggu nylon bags make a great gift for the eco-friendly. source Baggu/Instagram

No matter how much you love them, we all forget birthdays from time to time. Life gets hectic, you lose track of time, but eventually realize you’re due for a birthday party just a weekend away.

Amazon Prime has saved plenty of gift procratinators the embarrassment of showing up to a birthday party empty-handed.

We rounded up 15 great birthday gifts anyone will love. And, they all just so happen to be Prime-eligible, so you can get them in a snap.

Even if you have their birth date etched into your mind, sometimes you just forget. Time is flying by when all of a sudden you look down at your calendar and realize – oh no, it’s in two days.

It’s easy to panic when you’re pressed for time, especially if it’s to get a birthday present for someone you care about. But, no need to fret. Just head to Amazon, find something Prime-eligible, fill out a really nice card, and no one will even know about your scheduling mishap.

To help you out, we rounded up 15 great, last-minute birthday gifts you can order on Amazon right now. There’s something for everyone in your life, from your coffee-loving best friend to your HGTV-obsessed aunt.

Keep reading for 15 last-minute birthday gifts you can get on Amazon:

For the urbanite with a green thumb

It’s called the concrete jungle for a reason, right? Give the experienced or aspiring green thumb this countertop herb garden – it’ll add some much needed color and delicious herbs to their space. The device is effortless to use, so even amateur gardeners won’t mess it up.

For the candle-obsessed

If gifting candles is an art, a Lafco is a Picasso. The crème de la crème of candles, Lafco’s soy wax candles are filled with layers of fine fragrances, with scents made to embody the essence of different places – Feu de Bois evokes wintery days spent cuddled by the fireplace and a blend of ginger, grapefruit, and raspberry summons the pure luxury of a penthouse. The candles are poured into beautiful hand-blown glass vessels, which they can repurpose and use for years to come.

For the entertainer

If their claim to fame is making epic charcuterie boards and hosting the best dinner parties in town, they’ll love this fun cookbook. “Platters and Boards” is filled with spreads for all kinds of occasions, from breakfast in bed to a tea party. Drink pairings, meat pairings, and assembly tips offer plenty of inspiration, but still leave room for lots of personalization to let their creativity shine.

For the homebody

If their favorite pasttime is Netflix in bed, they’ll love this weighted blanket. Filled with glass beads, the blanket can help them fall asleep faster, wake up less frequently throughout the night, and feel well-rested throughout the day. Plus, the heavy, comfortable blanket kind of feels like a tight hug.

For the organized planner

Even for the most organized among us, life can get hectic. A Panda Planner, with its innovative system made to improve productivity and happiness, is one of our favorite planners out there. The planner lets them organize their schedule by day, week, and month, but also has space for notes, goals, and big wins, which are nice exercises in gratitude.

For the skin-care lover

There are so many fun skin-care sets out there, it can be hard to choose just one. We love Herbivore Botanicals for its all-natural, cruelty-free formulas. This set comes with a mask, moisturizer, facial oil, and hydrating mist made for glowing skin. The mini sizes are perfect for travel, and give them the chance to try out the products before deciding if they want full sizes.

For the multitasker

Are they the kind of person who likes to catch up on emails while cooking or read while working out? If they’re a multitasker, they’ll love these funky, but practical slippers. The microfiber, mop-like bottoms will clean their floors while they walk, so they can multitask almost effortlessly. Plus, they’re cute and machine-washable for easy wear.

For the frequent flyer

Anyone who travels often knows that most travel pillows usually don’t do much. The Trtl Pillow looks more like a scarf than a pillow, but it provides serious neck support, so they can conk out on their next flight without waking up to a sore neck. The soft, lightweight fleece also is very cozy, so you can be sure they’ll use this often.

For the stylish environmentalist

Baggu’s nylon bag is small enough to fit in your back pocket, but can hold up to 50 pounds of stuff. It’s the perfect bag for when they’re grocery shopping, running errands, or going on a trip. The eco-friendly bags come in tons of fun patterns and colors, so they’ll actually want to tote it around. At just $10 a bag, you can pick out a few designs you think they’d like, so they never have to use wasteful plastic bags again.

For the bookworm

If they love to read, and have a kindle, they’ll love nothing more than a Kindle Unlimited subscription. A hardcover or paperback is great too, but with Kindle Unlimited they have access to not just one but millions of titles – and they can read to their heart’s content.

For the audiophile

Over-ear headphones usually provide great sound quality, but can often be heavy and clunky. This pair from Marshall is so lightweight that one of our reporters ran a mile in them at the gym. They’re comfortable enough to wear for hours, and, in the age of AirPods, these offer a cool retro look.

For the yogi

If there’s nothing they love more than stretching it out in a Yoga class, get them a really nice yoga mat. Manduka’s Prolite is special because it never peels, flakes, or fades, so they’ll get to use the lightweight, cushioned mat for years to come.

For the coffee lover

There are so many different ways to make a delicious cup of coffee. If espresso is their preferred way to drink their caffeine, a stovetop espresso maker is a great gift. While it may not compare to a large espresso machine, it takes up little kitchen space, is easy-to-use, and makes three delicious cups – so it’s perfect for sharing.

For the tea drinker

While tea brewed in bags still tastes delicious, there’s nothing like steeping a fresh blend of herbs and spices. They can fill these tea infusers with ready-made or hand-made tea blends, attach them to the side of their mug, and let them steep away. Plus, they’re dishwasher safe for effortless cleaning – and the cute animal shapes are sure to give them a laugh.

For the one with a furry friend

If there’s nothing they love more than their fur baby, give them a gift that’ll benefit them both. iFetch is a fun brain game that’ll keep their pup occupied for hours, whether they’re home or away.