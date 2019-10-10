13 spooky Halloween decorations that are easy and cheap to throw together at the last minute

caption Making your home festive for Halloween doesn’t have to be expensive or time-consuming. source Rachan Panya / EyeEm / Getty Images

You might feel like you don’t have the time or money to decorate your home for Halloween.

But there are plenty of DIY decorations for the holiday that aren’t time-consuming or expensive.

Try creating trash-bag spiderwebs, balloon piñatas, or a pumpkin garland before the trick-or-treaters arrive.

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Halloween has a way of creeping up on people unexpectedly. Suddenly, it’s October 31 and you’ve done absolutely nothing to make the house feel spooky.

But there are plenty of DIY Halloween decorations you can make without spending a lot of time or money, like trash-bag spiderwebs or a no-sew yarn pumpkin garland. You can throw them together in the hours before trick-or-treaters arrive.

Check out 13 simple ways you can bring some spookiness to your home this year.

You can create the illusion of spiders infesting your home with magnets.

caption They’re the perfect amount of creepy crawly. source Delia Creates

What you need: Plastic spider rings, magnet strips, hot glue, and scissors.

Get the full tutorial on Delia Creates.

You’ll be the trick-or-treating hit of the neighborhood with this mummy doorway.

caption It’s an easy way to decorate the outdoors. source Thrifty Decor Chick

What you need: White crepe paper, tape, and white-and-black poster boards.

Get the full tutorial on Thrifty Decor Chic.

Trash bags become spiderwebs in a flash if you have some scissors on hand.

caption Pair them with the magnetic spiders for even more fun. source Simply Being Mommy

What you need: Black trash bags, a marker, tape, and scissors.

Get the full tutorial on Simply Being Mommy.

Tissue-paper pumpkin party favors can double as decor and a snack.

caption Tissue paper is the secret to these party favors. source One Little Project

What you need: Orange tissue paper, green tape, candy, a nine-inch cake pan, scissors, and a pencil.

Get the full tutorial on One Full Project.

You can paint some pumpkins to create an eye-catching display.

caption The pop of color will stand out. source Jeff Mindell/Studio DIY

What you need: Pumpkins, craft paint, and a paint marker.

Get the full tutorial on Studio DIY.

Handmade witches’ brooms will add to your Halloween aesthetic.

caption A broom is a must-have for witches on Halloween. source A Piece of Rainbow

What you need: Scissors and natural twine.

Get the full tutorial on A Piece of Rainbow.

You can make this candy-corn banner out of paper plates.

caption Put that stack of plates in the cabinet to good use. source The Gracious Wife

What you need: Paper plates, candy corn-colored paints, a paintbrush, a hole punch, and twine.

Get the full tutorial on The Gracious Wife.

Transform lollipops into ghosts for an edible decoration.

caption They look good enough to eat. source A Beautiful Mess

What you need: A wide-mouth mason jar, black spray paint, lollipops, white cotton, twine, floral foam, and a paint pen.

Get the full tutorial on A Beautiful Mess.

Chalkboard paint can transform your fireplace into a creative space.

caption You can get creative with your chalkboard. source Cheetah Is The New Black

What you need: A wooden board, chalkboard paint, and chalk.

Get the full tutorial on Cheetah Is The New Black.

You can use paper-bag luminaries to light the way for trick-or-treaters.

caption They’ll brighten any walkway. source Unoriginal Mom

What you need: Paper bags, Halloween silhouettes, a glue stick, and battery-operated tea lights.

Get the full tutorial on Unoriginal Mom.

A balloon piñata will add some Halloween festivity to your home, and you can have fun popping them.

caption Balloon piñatas are a creative candy-holder. source Mom Spark

What you need: Balloons, purple and black tissue paper, double-sided tape, a permanent marker, scissors, and candy.

Get the full tutorial on Mom Spark.

You can make an artificial, gothic candle display a focal point of your decor.

caption The candles aren’t real in this display. source The Navage Patch

What you need: Toilet paper or paper-towel rolls, hot glue, black-and-red craft paint, battery-operated tea light candles, a paintbrush, and tape.

Get the full tutorial on The Navage Patch.

A pumpkin garland will look great on your mantle or above a doorway, and you don’t even have to know how to sew to make one.

caption This pumpkin garland requires no sewing. source Not Quite Susie Homemaker

What you need: Orange-and-green yarn, twine, a book, and sharp scissors.

Get the full tutorial on Not Quite Susie Homemaker.