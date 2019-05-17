25 Father’s Day gifts that are Amazon Prime-eligible and guaranteed to arrive in time

Insider Picks writes about products and services to help you navigate when shopping online. Insider Inc. receives a commission from our affiliate partners when you buy through our links, but our reporting and recommendations are always independent and objective.

source Amazon

Heavy users of Amazon Prime’s fast delivery options will appreciate this Father’s Day gift guide.

It features 25 Father’s Day gift ideas that are all Prime-eligible and fit budgets of all types.

Find more Father’s Day 2019 gift ideas here.

You can’t underestimate the benefits of an Amazon Prime membership. Chief among them is the convenient two-day shipping policy, which I’ve personally gotten so used to that I forget many other retailers can’t guarantee such a fast delivery.

That’s one reason why, as someone who isn’t always great at planning ahead, I often find myself shopping on Amazon for gifts just a few days before the big event. Luckily, Amazon offers so many products across a variety of categories that I never feel limited as I last-minute shop.

This Father’s Day, rest assured you’ll have a gift to give your dad as long as you shop the millions of Prime-eligible items on Amazon. We found 25 of the best last-minute, Prime-eligible gifts to consider below.

For more great gift ideas, check out these Father’s Day gift guides:

A fascinating cookbook that will help him improve in the kitchen

source Amazon

Cooking is as much an art as it is a science. When you have the foundational knowledge of how heat, energy, and molecules interact with each other, you can make better-tasting food.

A wireless charging pad

source Amazon

Sleek and convenient, the pad lets him simply place his phone on top to begin charging it (as long as he has an iPhone 8 or higher). The phone won’t slip or slide, and neither will the pad itself. Plus, it still works if he has a thick phone case.

A pomade to style his hair

source Amazon

A little goes a long way with this pomade that provides hold while still looking natural. It’s not greasy and washes out easily.

A Wi-Fi compatible sous vide

source Amazon

This is the sous vide of the future: not only will it cook food to a precise temperature, but it also connects to an app on his phone or to an Alexa device so it can be controlled even outside of the kitchen. It’s a rare high-tech kitchen tool that’s actually worth the hype.

A smart notebook

source Target

Take handwritten notes, then send them to a cloud service like Dropbox or Google Drive to keep them forever. This environmentally friendly notebook wipes clean with a damp cloth and can be used over and over again.

A personal meditation assistant

source Amazon

Meditation can be a difficult practice to master. Muse gives accurate, real-time EEG feedback to make meditation easy to learn, trackable, and fun. For example, when you’re calm, you’ll hear peaceful weather sounds. When your mind wanders, the weather will intensify, guiding you back to a calm state.

A pair of ‘Star Wars’ socks

source Amazon

Stance’s socks are both comfortable and quirky. They have reinforced heels and toes for durability, a seamless toe closure, and don’t bunch up. Add in a “Star Wars” design and you have the perfect sock gift.

A facial cleansing brush

source Amazon

This silicone brush features 8,000 T-Sonic (transdermal sonic) pulsations per minute to deliver a deep yet gentle clean. His skin will look and feel smoother, more toned, and refreshed after using the LUNA 2.

Fitbit’s best-selling fitness tracker

source Amazon

The Charge 2 has a ton of useful features, including continuous, automatic heart rate tracking; ability to receive call, text, and calendar notifications; GPS tracking; and guided breathing sessions. And of course, it will track steps, distance, calories burned, floors climbed, active minutes, and hourly activity.

A travel coffee press

source Amazon

This handy mug lets him brew coffee or tea on the go. The patented filter system squeezes out the most flavor possible and the double wall vacuum-insulated stainless steel keeps beverages hot for four to six hours.

A car mount to hold his phone securely as he drives

source Amazon

The car mount can stick to the dashboard or windshield with its strong suction cup, allowing him to practice safer driving habits.

A mini basketball hoop

source Amazon

A fun, affordable gift for the basketball fan in your life, the hoop is made at a one-quarter scale replica of actual NBA game backboard and is an easy way to practice shots in the office or at home.

An attractive laptop backpack

source Amazon

The comfortable, breathable, and water-resistant backpack can hold a 15-inch MacBook and the main compartment is designed for additional essentials like a jacket and books.

A giant tin of gourmet popcorn

source Amazon

We don’t know many people who would complain about receiving this delicious gourmet assortment of caramel, kettle, and cheddar corn.

A small, super portable speaker

source Amazon

Clip this Bluetooth speaker to clothes or any bag and it’s ready to blast music and take phone calls wherever he goes. It’s waterproof, plays for up to eight hours, and can connect with another Clip 2 speaker for amplified sound.

A thoughtful card

source Amazon

These classic cartoon best friends support each other through thick and thin – just like your dad does for you.

A streaming media player that lets him cut the cord for good

source Amazon

The Fire TV Stick is a great way to organize subscriptions and apps like Netflix, Hulu, and Prime Video in one place. Since it just fits into the TV’s HDMI port, he can pick up right where he left off when he’s out of the house and traveling.

A smart lightbulb starter kit

source Amazon

Automate and control the home’s lighting experience through the app and smart home devices. He can set the mood (with the color ambiance lights), set timers, dim and brighten the bulbs, and more. The system can accommodate up to 50 lights.

A creative card game

source Exploding Kittens

The family-friendly party game is one of the most backed projects in Kickstarter history and full of strategic fun. Get the expansion pack to keep the game going once you’ve played your fill.

A sleek and slim metal wallet

source Ridge

This aluminum-plated wallet can hold up to 12 cards but never stretches out or gets bulky in his pocket.

A pair of blue light blocking glasses

source Amazon

Eye strain from staring at screens for long periods of time is real – gift him these affordable blue light blocking glasses and his eyes will feel the difference.

A set of Tile trackers

source Amazon

Gift the Tile Mate and Slim Combo 4-Pack, $37.95 Help him keep track of his keys, bag, wallet, and laptop, so he doesn’t spend hours turning the house upside down trying to find his valuables. The slim tracker will barely make a dent in his bag or pocket, and he just needs to use the corresponding app to keep tabs on his belongings.

A cocktail scale

source Amazon

He’ll become the party’s resident mixologist with this scale that makes the perfect drink every single time. Explore more than 400 recipes, or discover new ones based on the ingredients he already have on hand.

A pillow designed for naps

source Amazon

Dad deserves a nap and a comfortable silk-like pillow to accompany it. Plus, 15% of the retail price from purchases of the Casper Nap Pillow will support (RED)’s efforts to fight AIDS through the Global Fund.

A summer-ready shirt

source Amazon

The 100% cotton shirt from Amazon brand 28 palms has a relaxed fit to match the relaxed vibes of the upcoming summer. If you don’t think he’s the flamingo type, there are many other tropical prints to choose from.