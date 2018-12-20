29 last-minute gifts for him that you can get on Amazon for under $100

The Insider Picks team writes about stuff we think you’ll like. Business Insider has affiliate partnerships, so we get a share of the revenue from your purchase.

If you asked your friends and family, they’d probably say that buying gifts for him – whether that’s a boyfriend, dad, father-in-law, or brother – can be the most difficult out of everyone. What does he need, or what does he want?

Trying to find the right gift when none seem ideal also tends to make procrastinators out of the best of us. That’s when most of us turn to the convenient, fast, reliable perks of shopping on Amazon and its mountains of options.

To make sifting easier, you’ll find 29 options below that won’t cost you more than $100, but that he’s sure to like.

Most of these items are available with two-day shipping if you have Amazon Prime, so don’t stress too hard about your last-minute shopping – just remember that the sooner you order, the better your chances of a timely arrival.

A popular multitool

Leatherman is a well-respected company, and they’re especially well-known for making multi-tools like this one. It has 14 tools including a knife, pliers, screwdrivers, a ruler, and both bottle and can openers hidden inside it.

An armband for convenient running with a phone

Compatible with most phones, this best-selling case has a plush elastic band for non-obtrusive comfort, reflective borders for safety, and a small pocket to hold his key as he runs.

A voice-enabled smart TV stick

The all-new Fire TV Stick has a new Wi-Fi antenna design optimized for 4K Ultra-HD streaming and more storage for apps and games. Essentially, though, it’s still your standard media streaming stick, and can convert a basic TV into a smart one that can stream Netflix, Prime Video, Hulu and more. It’s Alexa-enabled, too, so you can control it by voice – turning the volume up on your sound bar and dimming the lights simultaneously.

A specialty beer-making kit

If he’s one of those guys that either is or will one day be holed up in the garage making specialty beers, he’s going to love this DIY kit. It includes everything he’ll need to get started, including bottles.

Year-round access to fresh herbs

Does he like to cook and prefer to do so with fresh herbs? This mini indoor garden comes with its own perfect ecosystem for year-round growth, meaning little effort on his part and constant access to some of his favorite ingredients – just the way he likes them.

A Tile mate that will help them never lose their phone or wallet again

He can place this tracker in his wallet, bag, or phone case to make sure he never loses his things, because if he does, the Tile app makes it easy to retrace.

The new edition of Anthony Bourdain’s cookbook with hand-annotated pages by Bourdain

The new deluxe edition of “Kitchen Confidential” was released to celebrate the life of Anthony Bourdain. The pages are hand-annotated by Bourdain, and the new book includes an updated introduction and a Q&A with Daniel Halpern, Bourdain’s long-time editor. If he’s a fan of cooking or the beloved Anthony Bourdain, this is a particularly thoughtful gift he probably won’t already own.

A turntable

Help him rediscover his favorite classic records with this affordable, fully automatic belt-drive turntable. If you’re feeling extra generous, pick up a record he doesn’t have or sign him up for a subscription to Vnyl.

A beard grooming kit

This best-selling beard grooming kit isn’t messing around, and its reliant upon 100% natural and organic ingredients like Argan oil, jojoba oil, and vitamin E. It makes grooming, trimming, shaping, and taming easier.

Some of the best headphones you can find for less than $100

The perfect pair of over-ear headphones is both highly comfortable and has sound great. For $79, this pair from Status Audio is among the best you’ll find for less than $100.

The most comfortable travel pillow

source Courtesy TRTL

It looks gimmicky, but it’s not. This is the best travel pillow on the internet in our opinion, and while it won’t convince you that you’re sleeping on a feather bed, it will make sleeping in an upright position far more enjoyable. If he travels, this is a thoughtful one.

A soap bar that can bring dingy clothes back from the dead

Pop this stain remover bar in their stocking or as an additional gift. It’s an early Insider Picks favorite – it’s relatively cheap and works exceptionally well. The Laundress Wash & Stain Bar is one of the only things that can bring white clothes back from the brink of donation piles, as we’ve attested in our roundup of the best things we bought on Amazon under $25.

A six-foot-long charging cable

It’s something every one of us will feel grateful for a couple times per day, but always put off buying for ourselves: a serpentine, six-foot long charging cable.

A hilarious coffee table book

source Uncommon Goods

This is a great gift for the person who can laugh at the little things in life, or for anyone who works as a teacher. It’s a collection of hilarious wrong test answers that is sure to keep them laughing.

A set of smart, color-changing light bulbs

source Philips

Spending $90 on a set of light bulbs is a lot, which is why some people probably won’t buy these for themselves. That’s also why, as the gifter, you totally should. These smart lights offer 16 million colors and shades of white and can be controlled with an app or their voice, so they can easily adjust the light to create an ambiance that suits how they want to feel.

A blender that can track ingredients to help them make healthier meals

A smoothie sounds like a healthy way to start the day, but it could be loaded with unwanted calories, fats, and carbs. This smart blender connects to an app that will actually tell them the nutritional information of all of the ingredients they add to the mix. It’s a little extra effort than making a regular smoothie, but health-conscious and fitness-focused pals will love the extra knowledge this device provides.

A smart outlet

Isn’t controlling everything in your house by voice so you never have to get up kind of the dream? These WiFi- and Alexa-enabled outlets make that a reality. Plug them in, download the app, and you can control your lights and appliances from your phone and your voice.

Inexpensive earphones that work better than more expensive alternatives

source Xiaomi

Xiaomi’s Mi Hybrid earphones are one of the Insider Picks’ teams favorite hidden gems. They’re under-$25, but they look and sound like they’d cost a fair bit more. The aluminum makes them look nicer than typical go-anywhere headphones, and the earpieces are comfortable and isolate sound well.

A salt block for cooking

A salt block is the multitasking tool more and more kitchens are adopting. They’re a stable crystal structure, which means they can hold a temperature very well. It can be chilled to use as a serving platter for sushi, or heated over a grill or stovetop to cook veggies infused with flavor. Himalayan salt is more nuanced than table salt, and the amount of saltiness imparted varies with the type of food (moist foods absorb more salt, fatty foods repel it, etc.). It’s also long-lasting and naturally antibacterial.

A dry box for waterproof protection outdoors

This rugged case is basically like a tiny storage box, protecting not only their phone but also their keys, wallet, and other small essentials. It’s even waterproof up to 90 feet for 30 minutes, making it perfect for outdoor adventures.

A water bottle that keeps cold drinks cold for 24 hours and hot drinks hot for six hours

source Hydro Flask

The Hydro Flask is double-wall vacuum insulated and will keep their cold drinks cold for up to 24 hours, with hot drinks staying hot for up to six. We’re big fans.

An Alexa-Enabled car charger

Give their car a smart upgrade with the Alexa-enabled Roav Viva. Not only can the device charge his smartphone, it can also answer questions about the weather or traffic, play music, and even tell him the news.

An Instant Pot for easy cooking

The Instant Pot is one of the most versatile appliances you can add to your kitchen for under $100. Help him make delicious home-cooked meals a cinch, even when he has to work late.

A rapid egg cooker

Whether he likes them hard-boiled, poached, or scrambled, this rapid egg cooker lives up to its name – it makes cooking eggs way faster and easier than ever before.

A wireless charging pad

Sure, you could give him a regular charging cord to juice up his phone, but a wireless charging pad is often more convenient and definitely cooler. This is one of our favorites for its compatibility with many iPhone and Android models, speedy charging abilities, and minimalist design that looks nice in their space.

A cocktail recipe book that pairs good music with good drinks

Combine two great pastimes into one with a guide of 70 albums from the ’50s through the ’00s, paired with an A-side and B-side cocktail for each one. They’re organized by mood, so he’ll know just what pairing to use.

A re-released classic PlayStation

source Sony

This December, Sony re-released the original PlayStation console in miniaturized format – a la Nintendo’s NES and Super NES Classic consoles. It comes with 20 games built in, two controllers, and it costs just $75 right now (it’s currently on sale for $25 off).

A universal USB wall charger that fits four devices

Double the outlet space with this four-port USB wall charger. Its advanced charging capacity also means their tech will charge faster than average.

A waterproof shower speaker

There’s a reason singing in the shower is a thing. This speaker is waterproof, wireless, and has a suction cup to stick to the wall, so your friends can lather, rinse, and repeat while belting along to their favorite tunes.