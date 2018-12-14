30 last-minute tech gifts that are Amazon Prime-eligible and guaranteed to arrive by Christmas

The Insider Picks team writes about stuff we think you’ll like. Business Insider has affiliate partnerships, so we get a share of the revenue from your purchase.

Nobody plans ahead to be behind on their holiday shopping, but it happens to the best of us year after year, despite always planning to do better. Thankfully, Amazon Prime offers free two-day shipping on millions of items, so nobody has to know you waited until the last minute to purchase their gift, again.

If you’re shopping for last-minute tech gifts, you’re in luck. There are still tons of great presents you can buy before Christmas, from noise-cancelling headphones to instant cameras to Amazon Echos.

We rounded up 30 of the best last-minute tech gifts we could find on Amazon, all of which are eligible for Prime shipping. That said, only Amazon Prime members can take advantage of Amazon’s free two-day shipping perk (and dozens of others). So if you’re not a member and want to try it out for a month for free, you can sign up for a 30-day trial.

The best smart home speaker you can buy

The new Amazon Echo is the uncontested best smart home speaker with its 15,000+ skills, smart home support, and strong audio.

A turntable that lets them digitize their records

Audio-Technica’s AT-60 is a turntable designed for a digital world. Not only can it play records, but you can connect it to your computer over USB to digitize them.

A pair of stylish, totally wireless earbuds for audiophiles

Bang & Olufsen’s E8s are a stylish pair of totally wireless earbuds with touch controls that let you switch songs or take calls without looking at your phone.

A fast wireless charging pad for their phone

This wireless charging pad from Belkin can charge an iPhone Xs or Xs Max at its maximum charging speed and has a little charging light that lets you know when it’s charging, so you’ll never have to guess if it’s working.

Best-in-class noise-cancelling headphones for the business traveler

Bose’s QuietComfort 35 headphones are comfortable to wear for long periods, sound great, and offer excellent noise cancellation, which is why they’re our top pick in our buying guide to the best noise-cancelling headphones.

An affordable robot vacuum that will clean their floors for them

The Deebot N79S is a robot vacuum that checks all the boxes: Amazon Alexa support, excellent battery life (up to two hours), sensors that detect obstacles, and the ability set it on a schedule, all for less than $200.

A smart USB car charger with Alexa

Give their car a smart upgrade with the Alexa-enabled Roav Viva. Not only can the device charge their smartphone, it can also answer questions about the weather or traffic, play music, and even tell them the news.

An ultra-portable tablet to encourage their next Netflix binge

The Fire 7 Tablet is a cheap, ultra-portable tablet that’s ideals for watching videos, surfing the web, reading ebooks, and listening to music. It’s non-HD screen is kind of a bummer, but it is far from a deal-breaker.

A media streamer that doubles as a smart home hub

Amazon’s Fire TV Stick is a double threat: It’s a 1080P media streamer that lets you stream video and it can also act as a smart home hub thanks to its Alexa voice remote.

A portable Bluetooth speaker with a light ring that pulses to the beat

About the size of a soda can, the Soundcore Flare is a powerful and very portable speaker that puts on a cool LED light show.

A Fitbit that tracks their fitness goals

The Fitbit Charge 3 tracks your heart rate, calories burned, steps taken, and sleep, and keeps all of that information in the Fitbit app so you can view your progress.

A digital picture frame you can add pictures to through the cloud

This digital picture frame holds hundreds of photos and lets you update its library whenever you’d like. Simply link the frame to your social media or upload new photos to it through an app.

An instant camera

The Instax Mini 9 is a compact instant camera with modern conveniences, like a selfie mirror, LED flash, and light sensor that make sure you always get the perfect shot.

A portable photo printer

The Sprocket is a portable printer that makes 3-inch prints of your phone’s digital photos, because some shots deserve to be made into physical copies.

An HD monitor for a productivity boost

This 27″ monitor from HP has two HDMI ports and a VGA port for connecting your computer and other accessories like a media streamer or a game console.

A PopSocket Grip — because they’re the last person you know without one

The PopSockets Grip is a pop-up “button” that sticks to the back of your phone and expands into a grip to make your phone easier to hold and watch videos.

The laptop that will last them years and end their Mac envy

The MateBook X Pro’s world-class design and powerful specs make it a true competitor to Apple’s MacBook Pro.

A portable battery pack with built-in charging cables

Jackery’s battery pack has built-in lightning and Micro-USB cables for easy charging on the go.

A Kindle

The Kindle holds hundreds of books, has a glare-free screen, and is able to go weeks without needing to be recharged.

The Nintendo Switch

The Nintendo Switch is an HD gaming console you can play on your big screen TV at home and play on the go. Its 7″ screen is the perfect size for portable gaming.

Wi-Fi routers that eliminate dead zones

Mesh routers connect to one another to blanket a large space with strong, fast Wi-Fi. This set from TP Link is one of the best we’ve tried. It covers up to 4,500 square feet and has a built-in ZigBee antenna that can control smart home devices on the network without an additional hub.

A VR headset that will make them feel like they’re living in the future

The Oculus Go is a surprisingly immersive virtual reality headset for its modest price of $249. Its strongest feature is its app store, which is full of games and streaming apps that make you feel like you’re right in the middle of the action.

An HD projector to turn their living room into a movie theater

It’s a little pricey, but Optoma’s 1080P projector can “throw” a screen up to 385 inches, so it’s basically like giving someone a movie theater in a box.

Smart, color-changing light bulbs

This Philips Hue starter kit includes two color-changing bulbs that can be adjusted through a smartphone app or smart home hub like the Amazon Echo or Google Home.

A compact, Alexa-enabled soundbar that delivers big sound

The Sonos Beam is a compact soundbar with phenomenal sound. It’s also got Amazon Alexa smarts built into its design. It’s the perfect apartment-sized home theater in a box.

An iPhone case with grips that make it easier to hold

Speck’s CandyShell case is made out of a shock-absorbent material that prevents scratches and dents, and it has grips on the back that make your phone easier to hold.

A big 4K TV that makes watching movies at home an incredibly vivid experience

TCL’s 4K TV has modern features like HDR, and a built-in Roku, so you don’t have to plug in a media streamer to watch shows on Netflix or Hulu. Its four HDMI ports are plenty if you want to plug in a soundbar or game console.

A tiny, convenient Bluetooth key tracker

You can’t go wrong with a tracker for their keys that’s compact, thoughtful, and useful to pretty much everyone.

A smart plug that will upgrade their old tech and appliances

TP-Link’s Mini Smart Plug lets you turn your appliances plugged into it on and off through an app from anywhere in the world.

A compact, HD security camera that’s less than $30

The Wyze Cam may be small enough to fit in a pocket, but it records video in full HD each time it detects motion, and keeps video clips in the cloud for up to two weeks for free. Those features make it a better value than home security cameras that cost four times as much.