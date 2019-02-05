25 last-minute Valentine’s Day gifts that are Amazon Prime-eligible

Remi Rosmarin, Business Insider US
-

The Insider Picks team writes about stuff we think you’ll like. Business Insider has affiliate partnerships, so we get a share of the revenue from your purchase.

Give your loved one breakfast in bed, heart-shaped waffles included.

Amazon

You’ve been brainstorming what big romantic gesture you’re going to pull off for months now. Maybe you’ve been meaning to order those earrings she’s been eyeing for weeks, or you planned on getting him that limited-edition pair of shoes he really wanted – until you realized they were sold out … everywhere.

With the demands and chaos of everyday life, it’s easy to totally blank and forget to actually order your loved one a Valentine’s Day gift. Luckily, there’s Amazon Prime.

If you have the service, you can find thousands of great gifts that’ll be delivered by Valentine’s Day. If you don’t have the service but are still in a bind, you can sign up for a 30-day free trial to get your gifting done fast.

We searched high and low to find great Valentine’s Day gifts for everyone on your list. Plus, they’re all Amazon Prime-eligible.

A cookbook full of recipes perfect for date night desserts

Amazon

“Baking for Two” by Tracy Yabiku, $13.93

A classic box of decadent chocolate-covered strawberries

Amazon

Golden State Fruit Love Berries Chocolate-Covered Strawberries, $36.51

A journal you can share to help brainstorm your next adventure

Amazon

“Our Bucket List” by Luxe Reads, $6.66

Calming and soothing bath salts that’ll help them get some serious relaxation

Amazon

Herbivore Botanicals Dead Sea Bath Salts, $18

A sweet and funny card that tells them how you much you love them

Amazon

The Wizard SHop “Things I Love” Card, $7.45

A sampling of gourmet coffee beans from Seattle’s small-batch roasters

Amazon

Bean Box Gourmet Coffee Sampler, $28

A beautiful bouquet of flowers from a local shop

Amazon

Love Expressions by Plantshed New York Flowers, $75

A kit with everything they need for a clean shave stored in a nice travel bag

Amazon

Gentleman Jon Deluxe Wet Shave Kit, $75

A smokeless indoor grill that lets them grill in the winter without ruining the kitchen

Amazon

Philips Smoke-less Indoor BBQ Grill, $219.95

An instant camera they can use to capture great memories

Amazon

Fujifilm Instax Mini 9 Instant Camera, $49.99

A luxurious set of hand creams for their car, office, bedroom, or bag

Amazon

La Chatelaine Deluxe 12 Hand Cream Gift Set, $68

A candle that smells like roses, candy hearts, and love letters

Amazon

Homesick “Love” Candle, $29.95

A funny gift for the friend who’s searching for the perfect man

Amazon

The Perfect Man Milk Chocolate Man, $11.79

A silk eye mask they’ll appreciate for aiding in a great night’s sleep

Amazon

Lulusilk Mulberry Silk Eye Mask, from $12.99

A cozy onesie that combines some of their favorite things — gaming and naps

Amazon

Pac-Man Gamer Novelty Onesie Pajama, from $23.99

A delicious, affordable date night for two that you can cook together

Amazon

Amazon Meal Kits Pasta Primavera, $32.33

A pair of pajamas that are just as cute as they are cozy

Amazon

PJ Salvage Long Sleeve Cozy Pajama Set, $88

A set of three really nice chai teas in luxurious packaging

Amazon

Vahdam Chai Tea Private Reserve Gift Set, $29.99

A trio of unique and spicy condiments any adventurous eater will love

Amazon

Bushwick Kitchen Threes Knees Spicy Trio, $39.99

A basket full of delicious truffle-infused snacks to upgrade Sunday movie nights

Amazon

Chelsea Market Baskets Truffle Snack Tin, $79

A heart-shaped waffle maker that makes for an adorable breakfast in bed

Amazon

Dash Mini Heart Waffle Maker, $14.99

A cute, reusable bag for their environmentally-savvy side

Baggu

Baggu Nylon Tote, $10

A serious cooking gadget that’ll up the ante for their home-cooked meals

Amazon

ChefSteps Joule Sous Vide, $144

A heated massager that’ll melt away the tension of their long day

Amazon

InvoSpa Shiatsu Massager with Heat, $49.97

A Bluetooth speaker that boasts serious sound and fun pixel art

Amazon

Divoom Pixel Art Bluetooth Speaker, $79.90