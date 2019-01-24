Last year, Singaporeans used WhatsApp the most, spent the most on Netflix, and surprise – made Pokemon Go the most popular game here

Apart from WhatsApp, the most downloaded apps of 2018 for Singapore were Facebook and Facebook Messenger, Grab and GrabFood. The Straits Times

If you’re reading this on your phone, odds are at least one WhatsApp notification will pop up before you’re done.

The insanely popular messaging app was the most downloaded and most-used app of 2018 among people in Singapore, according to research published by US-based app analytics firm App Annie in its State of Mobile 2019 report.

Using its data from users of both iPhone and Android, the company ranked apps in various countries across three areas: number of downloads, number of active users, and the total amount of money people spent on these apps.

Apart from WhatsApp, the most downloaded apps of 2018 for Singapore were Facebook and Facebook Messenger, Grab and GrabFood.

Read also: GrabFood reveals its top 10 orders in Singapore, Malaysia and Indonesia – and apparently all three love fried chicken and bubble tea the most

In the calculation of user numbers, pre-installed apps – such as YouTube on Android phones and Safari on iPhones – were excluded. App Annie

Apart from being the country’s most-downloaded apps, these apps (with the exception of GrabFood), together with social media app Instagram, were also among the most frequently used apps here.

App Annie

The most downloaded mobile games were Tencent’s PUBG Mobile, Helix Jump, and Mobile Legends: Bang Bang.

Meanwhile, thanks to a continued craze over the series, the most-played mobile game of 2018 was Pokemon Go, followed by Mobile Legends: Bang Bang, a multiplayer online battle game involving two teams trying to destroy each other’s base.

Read also: ‘Pokémon Go’ raked in $73 million during October, a whopping 67% increase over the previous year, proving people are still obsessed with the game

In third place was PlayerUnknown BattleGround (PUBG) Mobile, a game where players are dropped on a virtual island and battle each other to survive.

App Annie also looked at how much consumers were spending on their apps, based on the amounts earned by the iOS App Store and Google Play from paid downloads and in-app purchases.

Unsurprisingly, video and movie watching site Netflix earned the largest share of Singapore users’ dollars, presumably through its subscription service, which is required in order to use the app.

Read also: Netflix just had its best quarter for content — but it still faces several big risks, JPMorgan says

The next app local users spent the most on was Bigo Live, a locally-created video streaming social network that lets users stream videos of themselves and chat with friends.

This was followed by dating app Tinder, which has paid services that give users benefits such as unlimited swipes and the ability to hide their age.

Rounding out the top five was karaoke app Sing! by Smule – whose paid version allows unlimited songs and a duet feature – and local marketplace app Carousell, which launched its e-wallet, CarouPay, earlier this year to offer buyers an easier way to pay sellers for items.

Read also: