Last year was Singapore’s eighth-warmest year – and December had the hottest day in the nation’s history

Spent last Christmas in sweltering heat?

Here’s why – 2018 was the eight warmest year in Singapore’s history, the Meteorological Service Singapore (MSS) revealed on Tuesday (Jan 15).

The 10 warmest years were (from highest to lowest): 2016, 2015, 1998, 1997, 2010, 2002, 2005, 2018, 2009 and 2014.

In a statement, the MSS said that the average temperature last year was 27.9 degrees – 0.2 degrees hotter than 2017, and 0.4 degrees hotter than the long-term average temperature between 1981 and 2010.

Singapore’s ten warmest years all occurred within the past 25 years, with the past decade (from 2009 to 2018) being the warmest on record, beating the previous record held by the decade before (from 1997 to 2006).

And if you’re hoping it’s just a phase, there’s bad news.

“These are signs of the long term warming trend in Singapore,” MSS said.

Cold January, hot December

While 2018 had started off unusually cool, the rest of the year was characterised by warmer temperatures. “Above-average temperatures were recorded in all months in 2018 with the exception of January, when Singapore experienced an extended cool spell”, MSS said.

January’s cool spell – which was the longest Singapore had experienced in at least 20 years – was thanks to a intense thunderstorms and strong winds, which resulted in “rare” hail over northern Singapore and a waterspout near the east coast, which blew boats off the beach.

For December, despite predictions of cool weather for the first half of the month, the MSS noted that the second half of the month ended up being “particularly warm”.

In fact, last December was the second warmest December in the country’s history, MSS said. The hottest December on record is in 2015, with an average temperature of 27.7 degrees.

Hottest day in history

Temperatures of 33.8 degrees were recorded on Dec 28 and Dec 30 last year – making them the hottest days in Singapore’s history, alongside Dec 2, 1948, MSS said.

It added that El Niño, an annual weather phenomenon over the Pacific Ocean that is often responsible for drastic weather changes, had “no significant influence on Singapore’s climate” last year.

