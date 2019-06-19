Here’s everything you need to know about CBD, the cannabis compound that’s in everything from coffee to ice cream and could soon be a $16 billion business

caption CBD is one of the key compounds in cannabis. source By Chloe/Leslie Kirchoff

Cannabidiol, or CBD, is a key compound in cannabis plants, though it doesn’t cause marijuana’s high.

CBD is being added to foods, drinks and creams. The evidence for many wellness claims about CBD is thin, though it is a key ingredient in one prescription drug.

Cannabidiol, or CBD, is popping up everywhere, from creams to coffee to prescriptions. CBD is one of the key compounds in cannabis plants, though it doesn’t cause marijuana’s characteristic high. It’s being touted as a treatment for all kinds of ailments, but the evidence for some uses is thin.

Meanwhile, CBD is already a $1 billion industry, and some on Wall Street think it could reach $16 billion, aided in part by a recent change in US law that made some CBD legal.

