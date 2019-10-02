Latex Systems Honored at the Asia Pacific Entrepreneurship Awards 2019

BANGKOK, THAILAND – Media OutReach – 2 October 2019 – Twenty outstanding Thai entrepreneurs and organizations were honored at the recently concluded Asia Pacific Entrepreneurship Awards 2019 or APEA, held at Renaissance Bangkok, Ratchaprasong Hotel.





An initiative by Enterprise Asia, the leading non-governmental organization for entrepreneurship in Asia, APEA is the largest regional recognition program, with over 3,000 nominations received each year, and less than one tenth of that receiving the awards in all 14 markets. With the theme of ‘Promoting Inclusive Economic Development Through Sustainable Entrepreneurship’, over 300 attendees were present at the by-invitation only event, comprising of industry leaders and dignitaries.





Leading the list of winners was Latex Systems who received the award under corporate excellence category.





About Latex Systems





Established in 2003, Latex Systems (“LS”) is one of the biggest manufacturers in Thailand which specializes in manufacturing and distributing mattresses, pillows and other accessories made from 100% natural latex.





The Company’s business is divided into two categories, namely, non-branded businesses and branded businesses. For non-branded businesses, which consists of OEM, B2B, and B2G, it offers products to wholesalers, operators of bed sheets, department stores, and furniture stores from countries such as Australia, Canada, China, Korea, New Zealand, Singapore, and the US. For branded businesses, the company mainly targets B2B, B2C, institutions, and organizations through agents, exhibitions and trade shows.





LS’ vision is to be the international leader of the bedding industry that is produced from 100% natural rubber. The Company strives to achieve this vision by developing innovative products to meet the needs of customers, utilizing technology to develop better quality products, increasing production efficiency, and strengthening and enhancing knowledge and competency amongst its employees.





The Company’s products are well-recognized by customers from domestic and overseas market. This is shown from the various accolades received, namely ECO which was issued and tested by ECO INSTITUT GmbH, this test evaluates rubber content in relations to synthetic rubber and filler and harmful substances; Thailand Trust Mark, a symbol of excellence and trusted quality which was established by the department of trade promotion to add distinctive value to Thai products and services; as well as Thailand Industrial Standard, a standard issued by Thailand Industrial Standard Institute on production process, product test and product safety.





Currently, LS has two factories and three warehouses. Its factory in Bangna-Trad produces latex mattress, latex pillows, and latex cushions. In 2018, it produced over 68,640 mattresses, and around 2,071,000 pillows and cushions. Another factory which is located at Rayong Province produces latex pillows. The factory was bought in September 2018. As of June 2019, the Company has over 515 employees.





Corporate Culture





With over 450 people, LS has a core mission to conduct business based on ethical and good governance frameworks as well as transparency and accountability according to the corporate social responsibility (CSR) guidelines of the Stock Exchange of Thailand.





For the past years, LS continuously strives to find opportunities to organize social activities and actively instill the awareness of CSR among its employees. Besides, it strictly monitors and controls its operations to ensure compliance with the regulations issued by the supervisory authorities. Some of LS’ previous CSR activities include supporting the first Good Deeds Activity at Chachoengsao Panyanukul School; supporting the Elderly Day event in Hom Sin, Bang Pakong through donations; participating in the project “Happy Community with Zero Waste”; and providing educational opportunities to students at “Kalahom Utis School”.





About Asia Pacific Entrepreneurship Awards

Launched in 2007, the Asia Pacific Entrepreneurship Awards is the region’s most prestigious awards for outstanding entrepreneurship, continuous innovation and sustainable leadership. The Award provides a platform for companies and governments to recognize entrepreneurial excellence, hence spurring greater innovation, fair business practices and growth in entrepreneurship. As a regional award, it groups together leading entrepreneurs as a powerful voice for entrepreneurship and serves as a by-invitation only networking powerhouse. The program has grown to encompass 14 countries and markets all over Asia. For further information, visit www.apea.asia.



