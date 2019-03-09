A 1993 video of LaToya Jackson publicly condemning Michael Jackson has resurfaced: ‘I cannot, and will not, be a silent collaborator of his crimes against small, innocent children’

caption In the resurfaced video LaToya Jackson said, “I love my brother but it’s wrong.” source Carlo Allegri / Staff/Tristar Media / Contributor

Resurfaced footage from a 1993 MTV News segment shows LaToya Jackson criticizing her older brother, Michael.

The clip, which comes to light in the wake of HBO’s “Leaving Neverland: Michael Jackson and Me” documentary, sees LaToya publicly condemning Michael Jackson as a child predator and sexual abuser.

LaToya said she had seen checks in “very, very large amounts” made payable to the families of Michael’s alleged victims.

She explained that as a sexual-assault survivor herself, she could not in good faith keep quiet about her brother’s behavior which she claims “scarred” the boys “for the rest of their lives.”

Editor’s note: This post contains descriptions of sexual abuse that may be triggering.

The footage, which has resurfaced in the wake of HBO’s “Leaving Neverland” – a documentary centered around allegations made by James Safechuck and Wade Robson, who say Michael Jackson sexually abused them as children – shows LaToya Jackson at a press conference telling reporters that she “cannot, and will not, be a silent collaborator of his crimes against small, innocent children.”

LaToya was responding to allegations of sexual assault made by the father of 13-year-old Jordan Chandler earlier that year

The case was eventually settled out of court for $20 million.

“If I remain silent then it means I fuel the guilt and humiliation these children are feeling and I think it’s very wrong,” said LaToya, before adding that her mother had shown her checks in “very, very large amounts” that had been made out to the parents of “these children.”

LaToya went on to reveal that as a sexual-assault survivor herself, she could not in good conscience keep silent about her brother’s alleged behavior.

caption LaToya Jackson said she is a victim of sexual assault. source Jeffrey Mayer / Contributor

“I am a victim myself and I know what it feels like, and these kids are going to be scarred for the rest of their lives and I don’t want to see any more innocent, small children being affected this way,” she said, before stressing that her love for her brother is outweighed by her sympathy for his alleged victims.

“I love Michael dearly but I feel even more sorry for these children because they don’t have a life anymore, they don’t,” she said

She then asked reporters, “Now you stop and think for one second and you tell me, what 35-year-old man is going to take a little boy and stay with him for 30 days? And take another boy and stay with him for five days in a room and never leave the room?”

“How many of you out there are 35 years old? How many would take little kids and do that? That are 9, 10, 11 years old? I love my brother but it’s wrong. I don’t want to see these kids hurt.”

MTV News host Steve Blame ended the segment with: “The Jackson family replied by saying that LaToya makes her money from lying, and was probably paid to speak out against her brother.”

“Only last month LaToya, who is estranged from her family, said she thought her brother was innocent,” Blame concluded.

LaToya later retracted her statements.

In 2011, she told The Daily Beast that “I never believed for a minute my brother was guilty of anything like that. When I spoke to Michael about it years later, he told me he knew it wasn’t me saying those things… He always knew it wasn’t true.”

caption Michael Jackson’s estate filed a lawsuit against HBO following their release of “Leaving Neverland.” source Getty Images Entertainment

Jackson’s family, for their part, has denied all the allegations against him and described the documentary “Leaving Neverland” as “a public lynching,” with his estate filing a $100 million lawsuit against HBO, claiming the network had violated a ‘non-disparagement’ agreement.

“HBO has disparaged Jackson’s legacy by airing a one-sided hit piece against Jackson based exclusively on the false accounts of two proven, serial perjurers,” the Jackson estate said.

A spokesperson for LaToya Jackson did not immediately respond to INSIDER’s request for comment.

If you are a victim of sexual assault, you can visit RAINN or call its hotline at 1-800-656-4673 to receive confidential support from a trained staff member.