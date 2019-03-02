8 injured after London-Vienna budget flight suffered engine failure during take-off and ‘skidded to a stop’ on the runway

caption A still image from video posted by passenger Toni Barta after a Laudamotion flight from London to Vienna aborted its take-off at Stansted Airport. source Twitter/Toni Barta

Eight people sustained minor injured when a Laudamotion flight from London to Vienna aborted its take-off.

The Airbus A320 came to a sudden stop on the runway, closing London Stansted airport for several hours.

A passenger said the plane was accelerating for take-off when he felt a “big bang on the side of the aircraft, which skidded to a stop.”

Eight people were injured when a flight from London to Vienna suffered engine failure on the runway and came to a sudden halt.

The Airbus A320, operated by Austrian budget carrier Laudamotion, malfunctioned during take-off at London’s Stansted airport on Friday evening.

Some passengers posted video of the plane after they had been evacuated:

Evacuated form Laudamotion flight that was heading to Vienna. Big bang and flames on engine. Everyone is ok! #laudamotion #StanstedAirport pic.twitter.com/c1vNfiPMdg — Toni Barta (@bartatoni) March 1, 2019

Welp, I can cross “emergency plane evacuation” off my bucket list. In case anyone was wondering, those slides are fast!! #laudamotion #Ryanair #Stansted pic.twitter.com/B8sgwBPs4R — Patrick Gorman (@P_Gorman) March 1, 2019

All flights were grounded for around three hours while the passengers were rescued, according to Sky News.

An airport spokesman, quoted by Sky and ITV News, said that eight people were hurt in the incident, but that their injuries were minor.

Thomas Steer, one of the passengers, told Sky that the plane began accelerating down the runway as normal, but that after about 15 seconds he felt a “big bang on the side of the aircraft, which skidded to a stop.”

A message posted on Laudamotion’s Twitter page after the incident said that the crew “decided to abort the take off due to engine issues,” and said that its evacuation was “precautionary.”