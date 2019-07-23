Launch of O2O V-MORE Xpress powered by ToroV in Southeast Asia

HO CHI MINH CITY, VIETNAM – Media OutReach – 23 July 2019 – V-MORE, the Singapore-based e-commerce supply chain management platform, continues its relentless expansion in Southeast Asia. Noble Vici Group (NVG) has collaborated with KOOTORO VIETNAM, a leading provider of vending machine services in Vietnam. Together V-MORE Xpress was launched. Vietnam is rapidly growing at its own pace and is one of the strongest emerging markets with 6-7% economic growth.









V-MORE Xpress vending system





At the launch of V-MORE Xpress, guests and the Vietnamese community were treated to feel the uniqueness of the vending system. Moreover, V-MORE Xpress also offers the easiest payment through e-Wallet to facilitate and simplify the public and V-MORE users’ experience in making transactions; enabling users to seamlessly select, buy and pay for beverages and a whole array of fresh cut fruits, pre-cooked fresh or instant food with cash, digital payment with their e-Wallet or V-MORE redemption points.





V-MORE Xpress revolutionizes the experience of lifestyle dining and vending bistro in Southeast Asia, using the next-generation vending machine equipped with smart technology. New urban lifestyle with V-MORE Xpress presents opportunities to redefine casual dining and face-to-face social interaction by combining self-service vending machine with a relaxed bistro. Smart technology enables hassle-free, convenient, secured cashless payment with user profiling, allowing V-MORE to accelerate O2O commerce by understanding behaviours in both online and offline commerce environment. Linking offline and online represents the final frontier in retail commerce.





“We continue our expansion with focus on distinct innovation in business models and now, we are developing the most unique concept in shopping using the vending system, to promote self-service vending bistro and increasing the V-MORE user base. Bringing even the unbanked people closer to e-commerce,” said Sir Eldee Tang, CEO and Founder of Noble Vici Group.





Furthermore, he explained, “Vending bistro is different from simply deploying a food vending machine, it offers a lifestyle that binds together convenience with casual dining. Our vending bistro offers a more intimate atmosphere with clean, stylish setup design to enhance your dining experience with the added convenience of seamless end-to-end selection and payment. Making a transaction is quick and hassle-free with no queues, and the best part is the bistro atmosphere that you can enjoy your dining.”





“There is no doubt that the warm, sociable and relationship oriented culture of the people here in Vietnam, who like to gather and spend time together creates a synergistic opportunity that a vending bistro can fill by providing a relaxing, casual, yet space for people to spend time together,” said Huan Nguyen, CEO of KOOTORO VIETNAM.





About V-MORE Xpress

V-MORE Xpress is a joint partnership between Noble Vici Group and KOOTORO VIETNAM.



V-MORE Xpress powered by ToroV, is a vending system, which revolutionizes the experience of on-site dining and vending bistro, using the next-generation vending machine equipped with smart technology. Technology makes it efficient for the V-MORE Xpress business, resulting in cost savings that are passed onto consumers.





The O2O vending system model brings a complete self-service experience with a seamless and hassle-free payment system. With the vending system, V-MORE users are able to instantly redeem a meal or snack, using their reward points. The more you shop at V-MORE, the more rebates you receive and be rewarded with points for redemption.





About V-MORE (https://sg.vmoreasia.com/)

V-MORE is an international e-commerce supply chain management platform with a presence in Asia. Our shop, save and earn program rewards users and buyers. V-MORE is a business unit of Noble Vici Pte Ltd.





About KOOTORO VIETNAM (https://demo.kootoro.com/)

Kootoro Company was established in the US in 2013 and launched in Vietnam 2 years later. At the end of 2017, Kootoro Company officially introduced the TORO vending machine ecosystem in Vietnam with a variety of business models, machine types and payment methods on vending machines. TORO vending machines made a big buzz in the market by launching the first staff-free automated stores in Vietnam. With the aim of changing the consumption habits of Vietnamese people, directing users to modern electronic payment methods to integrate with the development of the world, KOOTORO VIETNAM has also achieved certain successes and becomes a leader in the field of smart vending machines.