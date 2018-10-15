Launch of Worldwide Hotels Group, Singapore

With six brands in Singapore, and over eight properties overseas, Worldwide Hotels is on track for global expansion

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach – 15 October 2018 – With the consolidation of Hotel 81, Value Hotel, Venue Hotel, V Hotel, Hotel Boss, and Hotel Mi under one umbrella, Worldwide Hotels is Singapore’s largest homegrown tourist class hotel group.













In Singapore, Worldwide Hotels owns and manages all of its properties here spanning 38 properties and over 6,500 rooms, across the six brands. Beyond its home ground, Worldwide Hotels continues to expand its presence and has acquired properties around the world.

Ms Carolyn Choo, Managing Director of Worldwide Hotels Group says, “The consolidation of our brands under Worldwide Hotels marks a transition for us as we celebrate our 25th year. This sets our intention to expand worldwide, in line with the next phase of the group’s long-term growth. Worldwide Hotels strives to be a significant player in the global hospitality scene.”

With the first hotel established in 1993 by Group Chairman Mr Choo Chong Ngen, Worldwide Hotels has been steadily growing its portfolio and is rapidly expanding overseas with over 8 properties around Asia Pacific. More developments are in the pipeline as the Group continues to grow its footprint at home and beyond.

Worldwide Hotels will be celebrating its launch in conjunction with the group’s 25th anniversary in October 2018.

About Worldwide Hotels Group

