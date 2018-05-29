Launching Ceremony of Hong Kong International TV channels on 29 May 2018

Free broadcast TV channels through APT Satellite promoting Sinology

HONG KONG, CHINA – Media OutReach – 29 May 2018 – The launching ceremony of Hong Kong International TV (HKITV), owned by Hong Kong International TV Media Group, was held today at The Ballroom, Sheraton Hong Kong Hotel. The signal of HKITV Variety Channel and HKITV Anime Channel is free broadcasting via APT Satellite covers most of the Asia regions. HKITV also operate IPTV platform and media streaming services for audience can watch TV programmes through both website and mobile APP. Meanwhile, HKITV Broadcasting Rights lands in China under several cooperation agreements with TV Broadcast partners, such as Hebei Province Company, CTV HengYu Culture media Company Limited, and TV Commercial Agency Agreement with ZhanJiang New Media Culture Communications Company Limited in establishing face the world.











The kick-off session of HKITV Variety Channel and HKITV Anime Channel was leading by Mr. Wang Lei, Chairman of the Director Board, Hong Kong International TV Media Group, together with honourable guests, which mark the beginning of, as a new media era. Mr. Wang said, “HKITV is going to produce plenty of varieties to entertain millions of audiences. We promise to create more original contents in the topic of Sinology, News, Animate, Hip & Trend, Travel, Drama and so on. We will try our very best to promote Chinese culture and studies to the world.”

“China has the potential to be the largest exporter of comics and animation. HKITV Anime Channel will produce high quality original animation with excellent content.” said by Mr. Wang YouCai, Head of HKITV Anime Channel.





About HKITV

HKITV is a Satellite Television Network operating 2 channels based in Hong Kong, owned by Hong Kong International TV Media Group. Apart from HKITV Variety Channel and HKITV Anime Channel, more channels to come in near future entertain varieties, such as Sinology Channel, Travelogue Channel, Movie Channel, English Channel and so on. HKITV is promoting Sinology to the world and let the beauties of traditional Chinese Culture assimilate into people’s life.

Original Produce Programmes

With TV Broadcasting profession and expertise, HKITV produced plenty of original programmes in presenting various Chinese Culture and Studies, included Sinology, Feng Shui, Hip & Trend, Chinese Opera, Chinese Arts and Calligraphy and more. (Detailed programme information please refer to Chinese press release)

Website：http://www.hongkongitv.com/