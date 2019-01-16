A new machine claims to fold your laundry for you in less than 5 minutes

- source
- FoldiMate created a machine that it says can fold your laundry for you in less than five minutes.
- To make it work, you would feed garments through the top of the machine, and then retrieve your clothes from the bottom once each piece is folded.
- The new technology can fold a variety of items, ranging from child-sized garments to XXL clothes, as well as pillowcases and towels sized S through L.
- The machine is expected to officially launch at the end of 2019, when it will be sold for an estimated price of $980. INSIDER has reached out to Foldimate to find out more.
- Watch FoldiMate’s video below to see how the product works.
