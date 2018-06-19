A Parkland shooting survivor is reigniting his war with Laura Ingraham after the Fox News host compared migrant child detention centers to summer camps. Here are the companies he’s urging to stop advertising on her show.

Parkland shooting survivor David Hogg is calling for a renewed boycott of Fox News host Laura Ingraham.

During her show on Monday, Ingraham said that children being held in migrant detention centers were being “temporarily housed in what are essentially summer camps.”

Hogg is calling for companies including Ace Hardware, John Deere, and Cabela’s to cut ties with Ingraham’s show.

More than a dozen brands announced that they would cut advertising on the Fox News show when Hogg called for boycotts in March.

“So @IngrahamAngle we meet again. Who are you biggest advertisers now?” Hogg tweeted on Tuesday.

The call for action comes after Ingraham downplayed how the Trump administration’s enforcement of a “zero-tolerance” policy was impacting children attempting to cross the US-Mexico border. As many criticized child detention centers as abusive, Ingraham said during her show on Monday night that the children were being “temporarily housed in what are essentially summer camps.”

Ingraham’s comments sparked outrage online.

If you thought advertisers should #BoycottIngraham for insulting mass murder survivor @davidhogg111, then there's NO question, it's time to bring back the boycott for this. Laura Ingraham should leave TV and send her kids to #TrumpConcentrationCamps if she loves them so much. https://t.co/Geeuks9LAa — Grant Stern (@grantstern) June 19, 2018

Cabela’s posted this on Father’s Day but supports @IngrahamAngle who claims that separating families and putting children in cages is just like “summer camp.” These kids are getting abused. You should be ashamed. Contact Cabela’s here:

1-800-237-4444 https://t.co/qIrIgoSVZE — Matt Deitsch (@MattxRed) June 19, 2018

“If we get these advertisers pulled maybe @Ingraham will have to become a camp counselor and learn how wrong she is,” Hogg tweeted on Tuesday morning, naming brands including Ace Hardware, John Deere, and Sirius XM.

Hogg had previously called for a boycott of Ingraham’s advertisers after the host mocked Hogg by saying he “whines” about college rejections. More than a dozen brands announced that they would cut advertising following Hogg’s call for action.

Here are the brands Hogg has targeted in the new boycott:

Beaches Resorts and Sandals Resorts

Beaches Resorts did not respond to Business Insider’s request for comment.

Sirius XM

The company did not respond to Business Insider’s request for comment.

Carfax Reports

The company did not respond to Business Insider’s request for comment.

Ace Hardware

The company did not respond to Business Insider’s request for comment.

IAC (the holding company that owns brands including Dictionary.com, The Daily Beast and CollegeHumor)

The company did not respond to Business Insider’s request for comment.

Cabela’s

The company did not respond to Business Insider’s request for comment.

John Deere

The company did not respond to Business Insider’s request for comment.