Laura Ingraham sparks outrage after saying the ‘America we know and love doesn’t exist anymore’ due to ‘demographic changes’

caption Laura Ingraham has sparked outrage yet again, this time with comments on immigration that many have labeled “racist.” source Fox News

Laura Ingraham sparked outrage on Wednesday when she said on her Fox News show that the “America we know and love doesn’t exist anymore” due to “demographic changes.”

Many took to Twitter to respond, with some critics labeling “The Ingraham Angle” host “racist.”

The show has been the subject of multiple advertiser boycotts since it launched in October.

Laura Ingraham has come under fire for comments she made about immigration on her Fox News show Wednesday.

At the top of “The Ingraham Angle,” she weighed in on a recent interview that Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, a Democratic candidate for a House seat in New York City, gave on a podcast.

In the interview, Ocasio-Cortez said the upper-class, moderate Americans that many in the Democratic party try to pander to no longer exist.

After commenting on the amount of times the 28-year-old said “like” in the clip, Ingraham commented that she’s “kind of right in a general sense.”

“In some parts of the country it does seem like the America that we know and love doesn’t exist anymore,” Ingraham said. “Massive demographic changes have been foisted upon the American people. And they’re changes that none of us ever voted for and most of us don’t like.”

She continued: “From Virginia to California, we see stark examples of how radically, in some ways, the country, has changed. Now much of this is related to both illegal – and in some cases – legal immigration, that of course progressives love.”

Critics quickly lambasted Ingraham on Twitter, saying her comments played into the white nationalist rhetoric that has been sparking tensions across the country.

Some even renewed calls for an advertising boycott. Since “The Ingraham Angle” premiered in October, it has been the subject of two waves of boycotts for her often controversial comments.

The first boycott came in March, after Ingraham said Parkland shooting survivor and gun control activist David Hogg was “whining” when he spoke about getting rejected by his top college choices. Hogg responded by tweeting a list of companies that advertised on Ingraham’s show, encouraging people to contact them to complain.

Advertisers started pulling out almost immediately, and by the following month, she had lost over two dozen.

Hogg called for a second boycott in June after Ingraham described detention centers at the border used to hold immigrant children separated form their parents under the Trump administration’s “zero tolerance” policy as being like “summer camps.”

Former Ku Klux Klan leader David Duke tweeted Wednesday’s clip, calling it “One of the most important (truthful) monologues in the history of” mainstream media, and later deleted the tweet, The Daily Beast reported.

Fox News did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Here is a roundup of Twitter criticism:

Dear Laura Ingraham: I served on active duty to defend your right to make racist statements.



America is not a race or demographic. It's a beautiful & bold idea, based on life, liberty & the pursuit of happiness. You @IngrahamAngle are no more American than I am or others are. https://t.co/Op7rnjak5o — Ted Lieu (@tedlieu) August 9, 2018

Laura Ingraham getting straight to the white nationalist red meat tonight https://t.co/bdRGAzz6bJ — Brandon Wall (@Walldo) August 9, 2018

“Hi, I’m Laura Ingraham, and I’m a white nationalist” would’ve been much quicker, Laura https://t.co/rX5uotUz5I — Melanie Schmitz (@MelsLien) August 9, 2018

my god…the first ten or so minutes of Laura Ingraham's show tonight was so wildly racist… — Alazar Moges (@zarzarbinkss) August 9, 2018

Laura Ingraham never wastes any time getting white to the point. Foul person. Foul network. — Francis Maxwell (@francismmaxwell) August 9, 2018