People are threatening once again to boycott advertisers on Laura Ingraham’s show after she blamed immigrants for the end of the ‘America we know and love.’ Here are the companies they’re urging to stop advertising on her show.

caption Laura Ingraham is facing her third boycott in six months. source Alex Wong/Getty Images

People are boycotting companies that advertise on Laura Ingraham’s show after she was accused of making racist comments on air.

During her show on Wednesday, Ingraham said that the “America we know and love doesn’t exist anymore.” According to Ingraham, this is because of “demographic changes” that she blamed on illegal and legal immigration.

This is the third time Ingraham’s show has been boycotted in the past six months.

For the third time in six months, Fox News host Laura Ingraham is being targeted by a boycott.

During her Wednesday show, Ingraham said that the “America we know and love doesn’t exist anymore.” She attributed this to “demographic changes” that she blamed on illegal and legal immigration.

“Massive demographic changes have been foisted on the American people. They’re changes none of us ever voted for, and most of us don’t like,” she said, citing “both illegal and, in some cases, legal immigration.”

Ingraham was immediately called out on social media for her comments. Now, people are urging the companies that advertise on her show to cut ties with her.

“Pull your ads or we boycott. #BoycottIngraham,” one person tweeted.

This is the third time that Ingraham and her advertisers have come under fire in recent months. In March, David Hogg, the student who survived the February shooting at a high school in Parkland, Florida, called for a boycott of her advertisers after the host mocked Hogg by saying he “whines” about college rejections. More than a dozen brands later said they would pull their ads from the show.

In June, Hogg called for a renewed boycott after Ingraham downplayed how the Trump administration’s “zero tolerance” immigration policy was affecting children at the US-Mexico border. Many criticized the detention centers for the migrant children as abusive, while Ingraham said they were being “temporarily housed in what are essentially summer camps.”

Here are the brands being targeted in the latest boycott effort:

Mitsubishi USA

Flonase Allergy Relief

Bug-A-Salt

Jewelry Exchange

Spectrum Enterprise

Operation Finale – MGM

Empire Today

Ageless Male Max

Relaxium Sleep

Green & Healthy Homes Initiative

AIDS Healthcare Foundation

Pacific Premier Bank

Mercedes-Benz

National Car Rental

Stamps.com

Sandals Resorts

