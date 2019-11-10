13-year-old Broadway star Laurel Griggs died after massive asthma attack

caption Laurel Griggs with her mother in 2010. source Will Ragozzino/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

Broadway star Laurel Griggs passed away this week at age 13 after suffering a massive asthma attack. Her funeral was held on Friday, according to the a obituary post on Dignity Memorial.

Griggs was best known for roles in “Cat on a Hot Tin Roof” and “Once,” as well as several guest appearances on “SNL.”

Visit Insider’s homepage for more.

13-year-old Broadway star Laurel Griggs passed away this week after suffering a massive asthma attack.

Griggs was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital on November 5 where doctors were unable to resuscitate the young actress, her grandfather David B. Rivlin wrote on Facebook. Her funeral was held on November 8, according to an obituary post on Dignity Memorial.

“The world lost a real princess who only wanted to make the future happy for all,” grandfather David Rivlin wrote in a Facebook comment. “Acting was a just a childhood dream come true and she had big plans for the future.”

Griggs made her Broadyway debut at age 6, where she was known for starring alongside Scarlett Johansson in “Cat on a Hot Tin Roof” and later held the longest run as Ivanka in “Once.” She was also featured regularly on “SNL” and made an appearance in the 2016 film “Cafe Society.”

Castmates and fans took to social media in an outpouring of love and remembrance for the late actress. “We will never forget this sweet, talented young soul,” wrote “Once” co-star Lucas Papaelias.