2 kid geniuses under 10 are already pursuing college degrees in hopes of becoming high-level scientists

Laurent Simons and Adhara Perez, from Belgium and Mexico respectively, are on course to earn college degrees before they even hit their teens.

Laurent Simons, a 9-year-old child prodigy from Belgium, is studying electrical engineering at the Eindhoven University of Technology and plans to start a PhD degree next year.

Eight-year-old Adhara Perez, of Mexico City, Mexico, is working toward two online college degrees and hopes to become an astronaut.

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Children from Belgium and Mexico are on course to earn college degrees before they become adults, and they both hope to become high-level scientists.

Laurent Simons, a 9-year-old child prodigy from Belgium, is on track to earn a bachelor’s degree in electrical engineering at the Eindhoven University of Technology by the end of the year, CNN reported.

Eight-year-old Adhara Perez, of Mexico City, Mexico, has an IQ of 162, which is higher than Albert Einstein’s and Stephen Hawking, according to the Yucatan Times. Adhara, who has Aspberger’s syndrome, is currently working toward two online degrees: an industrial engineering in mathematics degree from the Technological University of Mexico, and a systems engineering degree at CNCI University in Mexico City.

Both of the kids have high hopes for their futures. Laurent wants to develop artificial organs, and Adhara wants to become an astronaut.

Adhara Pérez is on Forbes’ list of the 100-most powerful women in Mexico???? https://t.co/2ffAwYTLfb — Aideé /əyə-däy/ ????????‍???? (@aideefrescas) November 14, 2019

????‍???? In Europe we also have a stable genius… ???? Nine year old child genius, Laurent Simons, has an IQ of at least 145 and will complete his electrical engineering degree from the Eindhoven University of Technology in December. ➡️ https://t.co/54czmQBHgG pic.twitter.com/Apou94GQTO — Alexander Verbeek ???? (@Alex_Verbeek) November 15, 2019

From a young age, their teachers have been impressed with their potential and encouraged them to accelerate their educations.

Laurent’s parents, Lydia and Alexander Simons, told CNN that they thought Laurent’s grandparents were exaggerating when they said he was gifted.

But then teachers started noticing “something very special about Laurent.”

“They told us he is like a sponge,” Alexander Simons told CNN of his son’s ability to learn.

Sjoerd Hulshof, education director of the TUE bachelor’s degree in electrical engineering, told CNN that Laurent is the “fastest student” the program has ever had.

“Not only is he hyper-intelligent but also a very sympathetic boy,” he said.

Before Laurent takes on a PhD next year, his parents are taking him on a vacation to Japan.

Adhara, meanwhile, is studying English and hopes to study astrophysics at the University of Arizona.

She was also recently featured on Forbes’ 100 most powerful women in Mexico list.