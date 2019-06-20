LaVar Ball reportedly no longer welcome at ESPN after latest controversial appearance

LaVar Ball will not be appearing on ESPN any time soon, according to a report.

The decision comes after Ball’s latest appearance on the network included an inappropriate exchange with “First Take” host Molly Qerim.

It’s not the first time Ball has been criticized for his treatment of a reporter on television.

Visit BusinessInsider.com for more stories.

LaVar Ball’s time stirring the pot on ESPN appears to have come to an end.

As first reported by The Athletic’s Richard Deitsch, Ball is unlikely to be seen on any ESPN platforms moving forward.

There will be no LaVar Ball on any ESPN platform heading forward — at least as of now. Asked if Ball will be used as an on-air guest, an on-the-record source for digital, or a background source for ESPN, an ESPN spokesperson said,"We have no plans moving forward." — Richard Deitsch (@richarddeitsch) June 19, 2019

The news comes after Ball’s latest controversial appearance on ESPN’s “First Take,” during which he had an inappropriate exchange with host Molly Qerim.

Asked if she could “switch gears” with Ball and move towards another topic, Ball said, “You can switch gears with me any time.”

In a statement ESPN said, “LaVar Ball’s comment to Molly Qerim Rose was completely inappropriate and we made him aware of that.”

It’s not the first time that Ball has made controversial comments towards a host. While appearing on Fox Sports’ “The Herd” in 2017, Ball got into a tense exchange with reporter Kristine Leahy, who asked the Ball patriarch about how the new Big Baller Brand shoes were selling.

“Stay in your lane,” Ball said in response.

Read more: LaVar Ball tells Fox Sports’ Kristine Leahy ‘stay in your lane’ after question about how many shoes he has sold

Ball shot into the collective sports media consciousness while his eldest son Lonzo was still at UCLA, making brash appearances on various ESPN shows and other outlets, quickly making a name for himself with his outlandish boasts and comfort in loudly debating the likes of Stephen A. Smith.

With Lonzo now set to join the New Orleans Pelicans as a part of the trade that sent Anothony Davis to the Lakers, and Ball now effectively barred from making appearances on ESPN, chances are he’ll be somewhat less of a story during the second chapter of Lonzo’s career.

Read more from Tyler Lauletta:

Controversial VAR decisions crushed 2 teams at the Women’s World Cup, and it shows that the review system might be doing more harm than good

An eyebrow-raising $10,000 bet was placed on the Lakers just minutes before the team traded for Anthony Davis

Kawhi Leonard made fun of his awkward laugh while celebrating at the Raptors’ championship parade

James Corden hosted Michelle Obama, Benedict Cumberbatch, and more in an epic USA v. UK dodgeball game