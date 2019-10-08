Laverne Cox’s rainbow clutch at the Emmys was turned into a protest sign outside the Supreme Court

caption Laverne Cox attends the 2019 Emmys on September 22. source Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Laverne Cox made a political statement at the 2019 Emmys with a custom rainbow clutch by Edie Parker that had the words “Oct 8, Title VII, Supreme Court” emblazoned on the front.

A woman turned Cox’s purse into a protest sign that she held in front of the Supreme Court on Tuesday.

The Supreme Court is hearing three cases to determine whether LGBTQ workers are protected from workplace discrimination under the 1964 Civil Rights Act.

Laverne Cox turned heads and made plenty of best-dressed lists after rocking up to the Emmys on September 22 with a custom rainbow clutch that made a political statement among a sea of sparkling gowns.

Now Cox’s purse – which features the words “October 8, Title VII, Supreme Court” emblazoned on the front – has gone from the red carpet to the Supreme Court.

Photos tweeted by the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) show a protester who turned Cox’s one-of-a-kind Edie Parker rainbow clutch into a sign on Tuesday as they stood outside the Supreme Court, which is hearing three individual cases to determine whether LGBTQ workers are protected from workplace discrimination under the 1964 Civil Rights Act.

The passage of the act in question is Title VII, which says that discrimination “on the basis of sex” is against the law, as Insider’s Canela López writes.

Wow: Someone turned @LaverneCox’s incredible Emmys clutch into a protest sign and brought it to the Supreme Court. #RiseUpOct8 pic.twitter.com/Xla3CDjb5E — ACLU (@ACLU) October 8, 2019

Representatives for the ACLU did not have any further information on the protester pictured in its tweet when Insider reached out for comment.

The nine justices will consider whether transgender and gay workers are protected under federal law in the historic hearing. It is the first time a transgender civil rights case has ever been brought before the Supreme Court.

Just like Cox’s clutch, the sign features a rainbow and the words “October 8, Title VII, Supreme Court.” The Transgender Pride Flag had been painted on the other side of the sign, along with the hashtag “#transisbeautiful.”

Jami Gunzenhauser, a spokesperson for Edie Parker, told Insider that Cox knew from the beginning that she wanted to “incorporate the transgender flag or LGBTQ flag, as well as the date and title of the Supreme Court case” in the clutch, which is made of “100% hand-poured acrylic” and took three weeks to create.

Gunzenhauser said the designer was able “to bring everything together in a way that made each component stand out and have its moment.”

“We feel it’s important to bring attention to causes we care about,” the spokesperson added. “Anyone with a platform should use it to help make a positive impact.”

Cox has spoken at length about the importance of the Supreme Court hearing to the LGBTQ community, even bringing Chase Strangio, an ACLU attorney on one of the cases, as her date to the Emmys.

Both Strangio and Cox talked about the importance of the cases as they spoke with reporters on the purple carpet.

“October 8th, everyone should be aware that the administration is asking the Supreme Court to make it legal to fire workers just because they are LGBTQ,” Strangio told E!’s Giuliana Rancic.

“And this is actually going to transform the lives of LGBTQ people, and people who are not LGBTQ, anyone who departs from sex stereotypes, like all the fabulous people here, for example. So we really need to show up October 8th, and pay attention because our lives are really on the line,” he added.

“I want everyone to tell their friends and families about this case,” said Cox.

Cox, with her rainbow clutch in tow, and Strangio also appeared together on MSNBC on Sunday to discuss the case.

“I believe this is probably the most significant case for LGBTQ rights that the Supreme Court will hear in my lifetime,” said Cox. “I am here. I exist. Transgender people have existed since the beginning of time. If we are here and we exist, we should have civil rights in the United States of America – we should have them globally.”

“I feel so blessed that I can lived in the United States of America and do what I love and get such a sense of enjoyment and fulfillment from being able to work and take care of myself,” she added. “That’s something that brings such an incredible sense of self-esteem.”

“Everybody should have that right and you should not be denied that.”