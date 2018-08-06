Law and Home Affairs Minister K Shanmugam and his delegation were in Lombok when disaster struck – take a look at how the earthquake affected him

Law and Home Affairs Minister K Shanmugam was in Lombok for a security conference when the earthquake happened. Facebook/K Shanmugam Sc

A 6.9 magnitude earthquake hit the Indonesian resort island of Lombok on Sunday (August 5), leaving at least 91 people dead as tourists rattled by the second powerful quake in a week attempt to leave.

Singapore’s Law and Home Affairs Minister K Shanmugam was actually in Lombok too for a security conference when disaster struck. However, he has taken to Facebook to reassure everyone that he and the Singaporean delegation that accompanied him were safe.

According to Mr Shanmugam, he was in his room on the 10th floor of his hotel working on his laptop when the “room shook violently” and the “walls cracked”, making it impossible to stand up.

He then heard screams and made his way down a staircase while the building was still shaking. The power for the hotel also went out.

Though he has confirmed that the Singaporean delegation are all thankfully unharmed, he was “told that there were casualties amongst other guests”.

Take a look at the damage on the walls of Mr Shanmugam’s hotel and its surroundings:

Mr Shanmugam has since also posted another update on Monday to thank everyone for their thoughts and prayers.

He wrote: “After waiting by the roadside, we went to another hotel, low rise, 3 storeys. As we got to the hotel, people were running out. So eventually we went to the airport, and waited in the airport police post. The police officers there were kind.”

Since he did not have much time to bring his belongings with him, the 59-year-old grabbed the most essential item he had on him: his laptop that had government emails on it.

Shanmugam, who is currently awaiting a flight out of Lombok, also provided more photos of his hotel room and the hotel itself after the disaster:

Singaporeans in Lombok who are affected by the earthquake can get in touch with the Singaporean Embassy in Jakarta at +62-(811)-863-348 for assistance.