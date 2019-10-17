Lawmakers and activists pay tribute to powerful Rep. Elijah Cummings, who suddenly died Thursday at 68

On Thursday, lawmakers and activists paid tribute to the life and legacy of Rep. Elijah Cummings of Maryland, who died suddenly at age 68 from health complications.

On Thursday, lawmakers and activists paid tribute to the life and legacy of Rep. Elijah Cummings of Maryland, the chairman of the powerful House Committee on Oversight & Government Reform, who died suddenly at age 68 from health complications.

Born the son of sharecroppers in 1951, Cummings became an attorney and was elected to the Maryland House of Representatives in 1983, where he served as the first African-American speaker, according to the Associated Press, and won his seat in Congress in 1996.

In recent months, Cummings was best-known for using his committees’ oversight power to aggressively investigate President Donald Trump.

Before his death, he was one of three committee chairmen pursuing the ongoing impeachment inquiry into Trump, who over the summer, attacked Cummings as a “brutal bully” and insulted his home city of Baltimore as “rat-infested.”

Trump markedly changed tone on Thursday, paying tribute to Cummings as a “highly respected” leader.

“I got to see first hand the strength, passion and wisdom of this highly respected political leader,” Trump tweeted. “His work and voice on so many fronts will be very hard, if not impossible, to replace!”

Cummings’ long and storied career on Capitol Hill was defined not only by his fights with Trump, but by his fierce pursuit of justice, and his dedication and advocacy for the city of Baltimore, which he represented in Congress for 22 years.

Cummings received an outpouring of tributes and remembrances from lawmakers on both sides of the aisle, political activists, and journalists who were touched by his leadership, his personal kindness, and the example he set for his fellow members of Congress and all Americans.

A devastating loss for our country. Chairman Cummings was a giant: a universally respected leader who brought profound insight, commitment, and moral fortitude to Congress. His guidance and vision was an enormous gift. I will forever cherish his example. May he rest in power. https://t.co/D0RsKsM5fh — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) October 17, 2019

We lost a giant today. Congressman Elijah Cummings was a fearless leader, a protector of democracy, and a fighter for the people of Maryland. Our world is dimmer without him in it. — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) October 17, 2019

So sad to learn of @RepCummings’ death.@KatyTurNBC and I were lucky to spend a couple of days visiting him. He so deeply believed in his Constitutional oversight duty and the need to make a “moral argument” for ensuring “a president and legislature that is accountable.” #RIP pic.twitter.com/60FJsgNiu8 — Jacob Soboroff (@jacobsoboroff) October 17, 2019

shoutout to this boss photo of the late Elijah Cummings — 1997, Baltimore (Andre Chung / Baltimore Sun): pic.twitter.com/wJDV8wPptA — j.d. durkin (@jiveDurkey) October 17, 2019

This one has broken me.

I am broken. @RepCummings was a lion. A fierce warrior for justice. He was principled and kind. His spirit was pure & his moral compass was true. He will be GREATLY missed. This one really, really hurts. #RIPSir #ElijahCummings — yvette nicole brown (@YNB) October 17, 2019

“When we're dancing with the angels, the question will be asked, in 2019, what did we do to make sure we kept our democracy intact? Did we stand on the sidelines and say nothing? Did we play games?” -Rep. Elijah Cummings, D-Md., Feb. 27, 2019. — Susan Davis (@DaviSusan) October 17, 2019

I will never forget Elijah's gravelly voice rising in the silence, steady, strong, speaking of Love and redemption to a Michael Cohen crying from relief for finally letting go of the hatred & turning towards the light. Rest in Power.✊???? #ElijahCummingspic.twitter.com/0YBQr0a6XD — ????Selena Adera???? (@Selena_Adera) October 17, 2019

The mercy of Elijah Cummings. pic.twitter.com/6K414De4pH — Virginia Heffernan (@page88) October 17, 2019

Despite Trump’s attacks against him, Elijah Cummings had deep friendships and respect across the aisle in the Capitol – something not common today for a person holding a prominent position like he did. He was close to Mark Meadows but also other GOP lawmakers as well — Manu Raju (@mkraju) October 17, 2019

Elijah Cummings was the heart and soul of our caucus, a dignified leader with a voice that could move mountains. He was our moral and ethical North Star. Now we will be guided by his powerful memory and incomparable legacy. Rest In Peace, my friend. — Adam Schiff (@RepAdamSchiff) October 17, 2019

When Time asked me what to watch for in 2019, I pointed to Elijah Cummings. And what struck me most in writing the piece was how, in this era of hyperpolarization, even the most partisan Republicans had nothing but praise for the man. pic.twitter.com/GPrQC2gOPc — Kevin M. Kruse (@KevinMKruse) October 17, 2019

There was no stronger advocate and no better friend than Elijah Cummings. I am heartbroken for his wonderful family and staff—please pray for them. I will miss him dearly. — Mark Meadows (@RepMarkMeadows) October 17, 2019

What I’ll always remember about Elijah Cummings is that he took no BS from anyone. He would routinely spend several minutes fielding questions from us in the speaker’s lobby or elsewhere, sometimes combatively, but he would always end with some version of: “I appreciate you all.” — Andrew Desiderio (@AndrewDesiderio) October 17, 2019

Rep. Elijah Cummings was a giant who made time to be kind to me personally often. When I was starting out & a bit nervous, he would pull me aside, away from crowds, & talk to me about the latest news because he could tell I was just learning the ropes. I’ll miss his compassion. pic.twitter.com/sJhaiMuBzr — Yamiche Alcindor (@Yamiche) October 17, 2019

Extremely sad to hear this news. Elijah Cummings was a fierce champion of civil rights and a dedicated public servant. It was my good fortune to know him as a friend. My prayers are with his loved ones and the city of Baltimore. https://t.co/GJTPD80uJI — Rep. Doug Collins (@RepDougCollins) October 17, 2019