People who were aboard the Carnival Cruise Ship when it tilted sideways have filed a federal lawsuit, claiming they sustained injuries

caption The Carnival Sunshine. source mikeledray/Shutterstock

In October, the Carnival Sunshine left Port Canaveral, Florida, and titled on its side for 60 seconds.

Three people who were on the cruise filed a lawsuit against Carnival on Tuesday, claiming they sustained injuries when the ship listed on its side, per USA Today-affiliated Florida Today.

The lawsuit alleges that Carnival was negligent in training its staff and maintaining the ship.

“Plates and silverware started sliding off the tables,” passenger David Crews said of the incident. “Then the tables themselves started to slide. Glasses and plates started to fall and shatter. At this point, it was pure chaos. Screams. Cries. Panic.”

Three people who were on the Carnival Sunshine when the ship tilted on its side for 60 seconds in October are suing the cruise line, claiming they sustained injuries, USA Today-affiliated Florida Today reports.

Susan and Charles Orgbon of Georgia and Aleveta Jordan of North Carolina filed the federal lawsuit, which alleges that Carnival was negligent in training its staff and maintaining the ship, according to Florida Today.

The suit alleges that this negligence and lack of training led the ship to tilt and, subsequently, caused Susan to injure her spine, Charles to injure his wrist in an attempt to catch his wife, and Jordan to fall on and injure her knee, per the outlet.

Although seasoned cruise passengers may be accustomed to rocking on ships caused by waves, this momentary tilt felt different.

One passenger described the scene aboard the ship as follows: “Plates and silverware started sliding off the tables,” David Crews told News 6 at the time. “Then the tables themselves started to slide. Glasses and plates started to fall and shatter. At this point, it was pure chaos. Screams. Cries. Panic.”

At the time, a spokesperson for cruise line told INSIDER the listing was a brief disruption and that there was “never any issue” with the ship’s safety.

“The Carnival Sunshine experienced a technical issue which caused the ship to list for approximately one minute. There was never any issue with the safe operation of the ship and our officers quickly intervened to correct the situation,” a spokesperson for the cruise line said at the time. “Following the incident, evening events resumed for our guests and the ship proceeded on its Caribbean cruise as scheduled. We are very sorry for the disruption this caused.”

According to the spokesperson, the ship was “fully operational.”

Read more: A cruise line was forced to refund passengers after 1,300 men took over a boat and turned it into a ‘bachelor party’ with burlesque dancers

The statement concluded: “We remain confident of the safety of the ship as we are committed to the safety of our guests and crew.”

The Carnival Sunshine left Port Canaveral, Florida, before listing on its side. It regained its upright position after one minute. All passengers were given a $50 voucher for onboard use. The ship’s journey continued as scheduled.