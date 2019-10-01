Lay Zhang has joined the red carpet at Madame Tussauds Singapore

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach – October 1, 2019 – Popular singer Lay Zhang’s wax figure has joined the red carpet at Madame Tussauds Singapore at the Music zone, with a restyled look, and meaningful hand gesture his fans made for him — the ‘Love Lay’ sign. Madame Tussauds Singapore is the first stop outside China with his concert outfit, with black and gold details. His wax figure will be here temporary, before he sails off.









“I am very happy to be in Madame Tussauds Singapore in this outfit! Let’s ‘sail’ together and work harder!” says Captain Lay.





The fun does not stop with just taking photo with his wax figure, it will also be paired with an AR interactive screen soon, where guests can interact with their favourite idol by sitting right next to him, or even hugging him!

“We are very honored to have Captain Lay joining the famous fun in Madame Tussauds Singapore. We know that many fans cannot wait to interact with their favourite idol. Madame Tussauds Singapore offers 5 different unique experiences all under 1 roof, and with Captain Lay joining us, we are definitely a must-go attraction on the Sentosa island!” said Alex Ward, General Manager of Madame Tussauds Singapore.

Are you ready to sail with Captain Lay? Raise the roof with him at the Music zone, and do not forge to follow our Official WeChat account for latest update!





About Madame Tussauds

Madame Tussauds is the ultimate celebrity experience and the world’s best known and most popular wax attraction. There are currently 24 Madame Tussauds attractions around the world. Each of the attractions is unique and tailored to the host city and visitor demographic to feature both local as well as international figures. These attractions are continually endorsed by celebrities, sports stars, royalty and global politicians.

Founded in London in 1835, Madame Tussauds’ amazing wax figures are so high quality and so lifelike that even the celebrities themselves do a double take when they see them — and all in stunning interactive themed sets designed to excite, amaze, and surprise, including some with unique animated features! And, with no bars, ropes or barriers around the figures, visitors will have no problem believing that they really are standing beside their heroes and the photographs taken with favourite stars will be a special memory for ever.

The result of 200 years of expertise and painstaking research every figure takes Madame Tussauds’ gifted sculptors a minimum of three months to make, and costs more than $300K (Singapore dollars). Most contemporary figures are also produced following sittings with the celebrities themselves and are the result of hundreds of separate measurements, hours matching skin tone, eye and hair colour — with every individual hair inserted separately. Celebrities and film studio wardrobe departments often supply clothing for their figures, or designers will reproduce significant or iconic outfits as exact replicas, only for Madame Tussauds. Inclusion in one of Madame Tussauds attractions around the world is seen as a huge honour and recognition of an individual’s contribution, status and achievement.





About Merlin Entertainments plc

MERLIN ENTERTAINMENTS plc is the leading name in location-based, family entertainment. Europe’s Number 1 and the world’s second-largest visitor attraction operator, Merlin now operates more than 110 attractions, hotels and holiday villages in 23 countries and across 4 continents. The company aims to deliver memorable and rewarding experiences to its almost 63 million visitors worldwide, through its iconic global and local brands, and the commitment and passion of its managers and 26,000 employees (peak season).

Merlin currently has different brands in Asia including Madame Tussauds, LEGOLAND Parks and Resorts, SEA LIFE and LEGOLAND Discovery Centre Visit http://www.merlinentertainments.biz/ for more information.