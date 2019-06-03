This $100 memory-foam pillow has a copper-infused case to help reduce bacteria and odor — it also keeps me cool all night

Insider Picks writes about products and services to help you navigate when shopping online. Insider Inc. receives a commission from our affiliate partners when you buy through our links, but our reporting and recommendations are always independent and objective.

caption The Layla Pillow is filled with tree-derived memory foam and encased in a copper-infused pillow cover. source Layla

The Layla Pillow ($99) is filled with tree-derived memory foam and housed in a honeycomb-patterned, copper-infused pillow cover.

Unlike with the cheap pancake pillows I’ve been using, the materials made for a plush yet firm feel that kept my head and neck aligned with my spine as I slept.

As an added bonus, the copper-infused cover helped keep me from waking up in a pool of sweat for 30 nights and I don’t ever plan on going back to my cheap, worn out pillows again.

I’m a frugal spender. Especially so when it comes to bedding – my eyes jump out of my head in a cartoon-like fashion when I see the price tag on a set of sheets or a pillow.

As a result, I’ll end up buying a $20 pillow at 25% off, and three months later, it’s as flat as a pancake. I’d be forced to throw that one out only to buy another one on clearance, so after a while, I was stuck in a perpetual wheel of pancake pillows.

I finally decided to try the memory foam Layla Pillow ($99). It’s downright a splurge for me, but it came with a 120-night free trial, so what did I have to lose?

The Layla Pillow contains memory foam that’s plush and airy, yet remains firm to support your neck throughout the night. It comes in two sizes – Queen and King – and I ordered the Queen thinking I could shove it into my standard size pillowcase (remember – frugal). Well, I was wrong. The Queen is, in fact, several inches longer than my pillowcase, but after 30 days of peacefully sleeping on my Layla Pillow, I might just splurge for that extra-roomy pillowcase so the pillow doesn’t dangle out the side

Sleeping on the Layla Pillow felt like my head was being cradled by a cloud. Instead of hearing the soft thud that my head usually made when it hit the mattress because my pancake pillow was so flat, I heard angels. But jokes aside, my head never sank lower than the middle of the pillow and never even came close to my mattress. This allowed my head and neck to remain aligned with my spine.

It generally takes me about 30 minutes to find my sweet spot as I toss and turn on my back, sides, and stomach throughout the night. The memory foam took little to no time at all to adjust to my restlessness, and after sleeping on the Layla Pillow for 30 days, I can happily say the highlight of my mornings is watching my Layla Pillow perk back up to the same plumpness it was the day I opened it.

caption After sleeping on it for 30 days, the Layla Pillow remained just as plump as when I received it. source Layla

What makes the pillow feel so plush is the fill derived from Kapok trees.

Okay, I know trees aren’t exactly soft to sleep on, but the fill is actually made from seeds of the Kapok tree. They’re responsibly harvested and developed into fibrous memory foam, giving it a soft and airy feel that scratchy cotton and wool can lack. Plus, it’s all natural and free of pesticides so I had no hesitation about coming face-to-face with this pillow every night – literally.

Another problem I’d usually encounter with my pancake pillows is the 2 a.m. sweats when I’d wake up drenched. What’s really neat about this pillow though, and many Layla products in general, is that it has copper woven into the fibers of the pillow cover.

Since copper is a great thermal conductor, it basically attracts the body heat you give off and holds onto it so you stay cool through the night. When I was testing the Layla Pillow in the middle of spring, it was warm but not warm enough to justify firing up the air conditioner, and I remained cool like the other side of my pillow.

Another bonus of the copper-infused case is that copper naturally has antiviral, antibacterial, and antimicrobial properties. Although it’s not known if the thin, fibrous copper in the pillow case is enough to make a huge impact on hygiene, it certainly can’t hurt to have those microscopic cleaners working to help get rid of odor and keep your pillow fresh.

At $100 for a Queen-sized pillow, it ain’t cheap but thankfully, the Layla Pillow is covered under a 5-year warranty. That means if any of the material, stitching, seams, or fill become defective from natural wear, you can file a claim for replacement – which makes your money go a long way. Layla also offers 120-day free trial so you can test your pillow over the course of several months before committing. If you don’t feel the same way I do about this pillow, you can initiate a full refund for your purchase.

If you’re looking for a quality memory foam pillow that’s both plush and firm, aligns your neck with your spine, and helps you stay cool at night, then the Layla Pillow is worth your money. Plus, it’s easy to take the risk with the 120-night free trial.