I didn’t get the hype around weighted blankets until I tried this one that has a cooling side and a warming side

source Layla

Weighted blankets use Deep Touch Pressure (DTP) to help ground our bodies and release serotonin, which ultimately makes us more calm.

While they’ve been used for decades for therapeutic treatments, weighted blankets are now making it to the mainstream. Plenty of sleep brands are releasing their own iterations, like Layla Sleep – a mattress company that has expanded into other sleep-related products.

We’ve been using the Layla Weighted Blanket ($159 for a queen) and love it’s soft materials, cooling and warming sides, evenly distributed weight, and how it helps us relax before bed and stay asleep through the night.

Sleeping with a blanket filled with weights sounds like it would be anything but comfortable. Surprisingly, though, sleeping with a weighted blanket may help you get your best sleep yet.

What’s the deal with weighted blankets?

Weighted blankets are just what they sound like – regular blankets filled with some sort of weight, typically small glass beads. The weight provides a gentle pressure across your body (think of the feeling you get from a good hug), which helps you relax. And it’s not just in your head. While there aren’t many studies out about weighted blankets specifically, the idea of grounding our bodies with pressure has been used for decades as a therapeutic treatment for depression, insomnia, sensory disorders, and more. That’s because this gentle pressure, or Deep Touch Pressure (DTP), actually helps our bodies release serotonin which has a calming effect and ultimately helps us feel better.

Now, weighted blankets have made it into the mainstream and are touted as a trusted way to relieve anxiety, restlessness, and ultimately get a really good night’s sleep, every time.

To see if weighted blankets live up to the hype, my colleague and I each tried one from Layla. Ultimately, we were impressed with how comfortable the blanket is, and how well we slept.

What makes the Layla weighted blanket special

The Layla Weighted Blanket comes in three options: twin, queen, or king. Each weighs 15, 20, or 25 pounds, respectively. Small glass beads are evenly distributed and sewn between layers of poly-fill, so the blanket is free of any lumps and doesn’t make any noise when you move it around. A hexagon quilting pattern is what keeps the weight spread evenly across the blanket, so no one spot is ever too heavy.

One of my personal favorite aspects of the blanket is that it’s double-sided. One side is made of a clean, soft 100% cotton. This side sleeps cool, which is particularly nice now that’s it’s summertime. On the other side is a plush, mink-like fleece layer. It is so soft and toasty, perfect for bundling up on a cold night. Being able to easily alternate between these two sides definitely gives this blanket an advantage – it’s almost like having two weighted blankets in one. As an added bonus, the Layla Weighted Blanket is machine washable, making taking care of it a breeze.

In terms of pricing, the Layla Weighted Blanket is relatively affordable. With most weighted blankets falling in the $100 to $200 range, Layla is competitive: a twin is $129, a queen is $159, and a king is $179 (though, by the way, they’re all $10 off right now). You’ll get a 120 day warranty to try the blanket, so you can return it after a few months if you don’t like it, though I think you will.

source Layla

Our experiences with Layla

I’m a fairly restless sleeper, so I was thrilled to try out this weighted blanket.

I have a full-size bed and the blanket covered the surface of my bed perfectly. I placed it on top of my sheets and under my quilt so that it couldn’t be seen unless someone were to actually get in bed. The blanket was hard to get used to the first couple nights because I felt trapped under the weight, but on the third night, I finally got used to the heavy feeling and slept better than I had in a while.

Since it’s summer, it does get a bit warm, but I use a fan pointed toward my bed so it wasn’t a huge problem. I also found that if you’re one of those people who likes have one leg out from under the sheets, then it becomes more difficult to do with a heavy blanket sitting on top of you.

I’ve used it for a few weeks now and I’m thrilled with it. I can finally sleep through the night without feeling restless and uneasy. – Megan Foster, Insider Picks intern

I will try almost anything in the name of getting a good night’s sleep. I’ve used melatonin lotions, lavender pillow sprays, and a slew of other interesting sleep products to try to maximize my eight-or-so hours every night.

I was excited to try a weighted blanket after hearing my coworkers rave about them (see here, here, and here), but I have to say this product exceeded my expectations. Carrying home the queen size, which weighs in at 20 pounds, was difficult, so I was nervous that it would be too heavy on my body. In actuality, since the weight is distributed across the blanket, there isn’t one point that’s too heavy. When I first started using it, my body felt almost weightless – the grounded pressure really made me feel much more comfortable. I chose to use the cotton side, (since it’s summer I think the plush is a little heavy for me) and I love the smooth, cool feel of it.

After using the blanket for a few weeks, I’ve definitely noticed how its improved my sleep. I don’t usually have trouble falling asleep, but I’m restless, tossing and turning through the night. Using the Layla Weighted Blanket has helped me stay put while I sleep, which ultimately helps me stay asleep for longer and sleep more soundly. I now see why a blanket has the power to ease not just your body, but mind as well. Just like a massage may make us less stressed, or a hug may make us less sad, the pressure of the weighted blanket really made me less anxious and restless. – Remi Rosmarin, Insider Picks reporter

Bottom line

If you’re looking for a weighted blanket, Layla’s is a great choice. It’s comfortable, made with high-quality materials, and provides an evenly distributed weight that grounds you while you sleep. It’s relatively affordable and so easy to take care of, plus there is no set up – all you have to do is take the blanket out of the box.

Of course, everyone’s different, especially when it comes to how we sleep. But, based off of our experiences, we’d definitely recommend the Layla Weighted Blanket to anyone who’s looking for a simple way to sleep better. I mean, who wouldn’t want to feel like they’re wrapped in a hug?

Get the Layla Weighted Blanket, from $129, at Layla and Amazon