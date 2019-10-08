Teens’ favorite snacks are mostly chips and cookies, even though almost half of those surveyed say they prefer healthy snacks

caption 48% of teens said they typically prefer healthy snacks. source Hollis Johnson

Teens say they prefer healthy snacks, but their 10 favorite brands are mostly chips and cookies, according to Piper Jaffray’s most recent survey of young people.

60% of teens also said they weren’t loyal to specific brands.

Read on to see the ranking of teens’ 10 favorite snack brands.

Teens these days do a lot of things differently. But their snacking habits are surprisingly… unsurprising.

On Tuesday, financial services company Piper Jaffray released its latest report tracking the consumer habits of teens. 9,500 teens with an average age of 15.8 years were surveyed.

Among the preferences tracked were teen’s favorite clothing brands, favorite restaurants, and, of course, their favorite snacks.

60% of teens said they weren’t loyal to a specific brand. 48% said they typically prefer healthy snacks, with 47% of teens saying they viewed themselves as more health-conscious now than they did last year.

However, the brands that teens named as their favorites aren’t exactly what are usually considered “healthy.” These are teens’ 10 favorite snacking brands:

10. Reese’s

caption The classic chocolate-peanut butter combo. source Karen Roach/ Shutterstock

9. Pringles

source Justin Sullivan / Getty Images

8. Nature Valley

source Shoshy Ciment/Business Insider

7. Oreo

source Rachel Askinasi/Business Insider

6. Takis

source Shoshy Ciment/Business Insider

5. Cheetos

source Forever 21

4. Doritos

source Irene Jiang / Business Insider

3. Cheez-It

2. Goldfish

source Hollis Johnson

1. Lays