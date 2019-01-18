Lazada Malaysia selling CNY dates with handsome bachelors for RM8,888.88 – and they’ve all been snapped up within two days

Lazada listed dates with eight bachelors on its site, which female customers could get for RM8,888.88, or for free if they got 48 ‘slashes’ under the site’s Slash It feature. The catch? The dates must be to a reunion dinner with elderly in a nursing home. Lazada

Some single ladies in Klang are going to be very happy this Chinese New Year.

A special event by Lazada Malaysia, called Slash the Leng Chai (which means ‘handsome guy’ in the Cantonese dialect) saw the site listing dates with eight eligible bachelors – for the price of RM8,888.88 (US$ 2,159.60) per date – for female customers to bring to a Chinese New Year reunion dinner.

The men include fitness coach Varhoon Vystra, model and actor Nigel Chin, and jujitsu practitioner Joseph Lee.

The company said that the event was for shoppers in the Klang Valley area.

A check by Business Insider on the site on Friday morning (Jan 18) showed that all the dates were “out of stock”, despite the fact that the event is supposed to run from Jan 16 to Jan 18.

In order to score the date, customers must bid for the bachelors using Lazada’s ‘Slash It’ feature. Typically, this feature lets buyers reduce the price of an item for themselves by getting friends and family to click on a special link.

In this case, a dates with a bachelor is free if a customers is the first to get 48 “slashes” on a particular bachelor.

In a statement on Jan 18, Lazada Malaysia CMO Andrew Gnananantham called the event “a fun twist on the typical scenario” of singles bringing dates to reunion dinners in order to avoid “nosey” questions about their love lives from relatives.

However, Lazada’s dates have a catch – the successful bidders will have the reunion dinners not in their own homes, but with senior citizens from a nursing home on Jan 26.

Gnananantham said that this was to “bring some festive joy” to the elderly residents of nursing homes, who often miss out on New Year festivities as they rarely receive visits and are unable to leave the home.

