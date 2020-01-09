There are only 5 of this limited edition flying motorcycle from France, and they cost half a million dollars

source Lavareth

French auto-manufacturer Ludovic Lazareth has released a futuristic flying motorcycle.

Lazareth added onto the design of another motorcycle, creating the LVM 496 with turbines that allow it to fly several feet above the ground.

The limited edition designs will cost $560,000 each, and only five will be produced.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

There hasn’t been much progress on flying cars, but now you can own a flying motorcycle, as long as you’re willing to pay half a million dollars for the privilege.

Ludovic Lazareth’s LVM 496 flying motorcycle looks sleek and futuristic in red and black, with turbines that allow it to take flight on the sides. Only five of these vehicles will ever be made, and they come at a hefty price. Luckily, anyone can enjoy the photos and videos of this futuristic design.

Here are some photos of the LVM 496.

The French vehicle is called La Moto Volante, or the flying motorcycle, in English.

source Lavareth

It was created by French designer and manufacturer Lazareth.

source Lavareth

Thanks to kerosene tank, the motorcycle is capable of ten minutes of continuous flight.

source Lavareth

The bike was built for easy handling, inspired by other Lazareth vehicles.

source Lavareth

It’s also an electric motorcycle…

source Lavareth

…capable of 100 km, or 62 miles, per charge.

source Lavareth

Body work for this experimental vehicle is made of a carbon kevlar composite.

source Lavareth

A switch on the dashboard sets the bike in road mode or flight mode.

source Lavareth

The dashboard gives other useful information too, like speed and altitude.

source Lavareth

Four 1,300 horsepower turbine provides the power required for takeoff.

source Lavareth

The turbines are located at four corners of the motorcycle…

source Lavareth

…and allow it to take flight.

source Lavareth

At $560,000, this seemingly gravity-defying vehicle costs about twice as much as the average US home, so it’s definitely an investment.

source Lavareth

Source: Business Insider

Check out the motorcycle in action.

Lazareth only made five of this limited edition motorcycle.

source Lavareth

Find more information from Lazareth.