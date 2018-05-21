Dangerous lava haze called ‘laze’ is rising in dramatic plumes around Hawaii — here’s what it looks like

caption People take photos on a tour boat as steam plumes rise while lava enters the Pacific Ocean, after flowing to the water from a Kilauea volcano fissure, on Hawaii’s Big Island on May 20, 2018 near Pahoa, Hawaii. source Mario Tama/Getty Images

Hawaii’s Kilauea volcano isn’t just spewing lava into the air anymore. That lava is flowing into the water, leading to a dangerous concoction called laze.

Laze – a combination of the words lava and haze – is the product of a chemical reaction that happens when molten, 2,140-degree-Fahrenheit lava hits the ocean. The sea water gets boiled, creating a messy mix of hydrochloric acid, steam, and tiny glass particles.

The noxious plumes of laze are extremely dangerous for people to breathe. Hawaii’s civil defense is sounding the alarm to residents, warning that laze can cause lung damage, eye and skin irritation, and even death in serious cases.

Take a look at how it forms and why it’s so hazardous:

Lava began dripping into the water around Hawaii’s Big Island on Saturday and Sunday.

caption Lava entering the Pacific Ocean creates a dense white plume called ‘laze’ during ongoing eruptions of the Kilauea Volcano in Hawaii on May 20, 2018. source USGS/Handout via REUTERS

The laze started rising around the same time that the Kilauea volcano eruption claimed its first serious injury: a man sitting on his third-floor porch got lava-bombed and was hospitalized with a shattered leg.

Laze is created when ocean water comes into contact with volcanic heat. The water evaporates, which leads magnesium salts to form and mix with the steam.

caption Steam plumes rise as lava enters the Pacific Ocean. Laze, a word combination of lava and haze, contains hydrochloric acid, steam, and with volcanic glass particles. source Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images

“Seawater must be boiled almost completely dry before magnesium salts form,” according to the USGS.

When the salts come in contact with the steam, together they create dangerously corrosive hydrogen chloride. It can be deadly when inhaled in high doses.

caption Hot lava entering the Pacific Ocean creates a dense white plume of ‘laze’ southeast of Pahoa during ongoing eruptions of the Kilauea Volcano in Hawaii, May 20, 2018. source USGS/Handout via REUTERS

Hydrogen chloride can create a fluid buildup in the lungs, called pulmonary edema, which can cause serious chest pain, coughing, and fatigue. Even sniffing a little bit of the gas can irritate your eyes and skin, and make it hard to breathe, according to the Centers for Disease Control.

Laze killed two people in Hawaii in 2000.

caption Steam plumes rise as lava enters the Pacific Ocean after flowing from a Kilauea volcano fissure on Hawaii’s Big Island on May 21, 2018. source Mario Tama/Getty Images

The medical examiner concluded that the deadly burns on the 42- and 43-year-old victims were consistent with those from a hot gas or vapor.

Their final cause of death was listed as pulmonary edema, caused by inhaling air from a plume of volcanic laze near the shore.

Source: Wilderness & Environmental Medicine

The heat from lava can boil fish alive in the water and leave them floating on the surface. That sometimes makes a convenient snack for seabirds.

caption Steam and volcanic gases rise as lava enters the Pacific Ocean on May 20, 2018 near Pahoa, Hawaii. source Mario Tama/Getty Images

Source: USGS

USGS geologist Janet Babb warned that laze plumes from the Kilauea eruption could extend as far as 15 miles.

caption Lava erupts and flows from a Kilauea volcano fissure towards the Pacific Ocean on Hawaii’s Big Island on May 21, 2018. source Mario Tama/Getty Images

Source: Reuters

The USGS says there are other spots around the globe where volcanic lava oozes into the water, including Reunion Island in the Indian Ocean, Montagu Island in the South Atlantic, and Stromboli volcano off the coast of Sicily.

caption A steam plume rises as lava enters the Pacific Ocean near Pahoa, Hawaii on May 20, 2018. source Mario Tama/Getty Images

Source: USGS